Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

Alt Text

The Silver Stock For 2017

After last year’s bear market…

Alt Text

Oil Major Shell Plans To Shrink As Oil Rebounds

Oil major Shell plans to…

Alt Text

Rising Rig Count Sees Oil Edge Lower On Final Trading Day Of 2016

On the final day of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA Boosts Bullish Oil Sentiment With 7.1-Million Barrel Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2017, 10:28 AM CST Cushing

In its first crude oil inventory report for the year, the EIA said commercial stockpiles stood at 479 million barrels, a draw of 7.1 million barrels from its last reported figures, a week ago.

Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute, whose estimates are often in contrast with EIA’s official figures, reported a draw of 7.4 million barrels, against analyst expectations for a decline of 1.7-22 million barrels of crude. This week, however, API and EIA figures were in tune.

In its last weekly report for 2016, the EIA failed to impress, with a build of 614,000 barrels for the week to December 30.

For the last week of 2016, EIA reported an average daily refinery throughput of 16.7 million barrels of crude, with gasoline production at 9.5 million barrels, down from the previous week’s 10.5 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories in the seven days to December 30 were up by 8.3 million barrels, with demand apparently slacking off as winter sets in in large parts of the U.S.

Oil imports for last week stood at 7.2 million bpd, compared with 8.2 million bpd in the previous week, when imports registered a 304,000-bpd decline.

The start of the year has not been particularly good for oil prices, with both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) sliding down after hitting a multi-month high at the end of 2016.

Doubts about the compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC parties to the much-hyped production cut agreement that is supposed to rebalance oil’s fundamentals are growing. Related: 2017 – A Quiet Year For Oil?

With three OPEC members clearly intending to expand production as fast as they can – Libya, Nigeria, and Iran – and with U.S. producers eager to ramp up their production as well, to benefit from the higher prices, it’s only to be expected that the rally won’t last.

EIA’s figures, if they are impressive enough, can usually swing the market and this is what is likely to happen this week, after WTI and Brent both already benefited from API’s report. However, the price increase is expected to be subdued as a result of huge builds of gasoline and distillates stockpiles.

Brent recouped earlier losses yesterday and jumped above US$55 a barrel and WTI climbed over US$53, but how long this rally will last is questionable, even though EIA’s figures are in tune with API’s.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$53.85 a barrel and Brent crude was at US$57.06 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Continues To Lead The OPEC Cuts

Next Post

Tillerson Discloses Assets Of $400 Million
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Correction In Crude Is Around The Corner

A Correction In Crude Is Around The Corner
Mexican Drug Cartels Threaten To Blow Up Gas Stations Over Massive Price Hike

Mexican Drug Cartels Threaten To Blow Up Gas Stations Over Massive Price Hike

 Why Russia Expects $40 Oil This Year

Why Russia Expects $40 Oil This Year

 OPEC’s Spare Capacity Will Calm Oil Markets In 2017

OPEC’s Spare Capacity Will Calm Oil Markets In 2017

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Remain Under $60 In H1 2017

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Remain Under $60 In H1 2017

Most Commented

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 ‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com