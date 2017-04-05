Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Norway Oil Official To Discuss Cooperation With China’s CNOOC

Alt Text

Exxon To Enter The Most Sought After Oil Play In The World

Exxon Mobil is looking to…

Alt Text

Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

With oil prices refusing to…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Could Peak Before 2025

U.S. light tight oil has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Just Became The No.1 Buyer Of U.S. Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2017, 1:54 PM CDT Rig

While OPEC is implementing production cuts, U.S. crude oil exports are steadily growing and winning customers even in China. In February, China was the biggest buyer of U.S. light crude oil, overtaking Canada as the top destination of U.S. crude exports.

According to data by the U.S. Census Bureau crunched by Bloomberg, U.S. crude sales in China jumped almost fourfold in February compared to January, to 8.08 million barrels, versus the 6.84 million barrels of oil that Canada imported from the U.S., which was a 20-percent monthly drop.

U.S. crude oil exports reached a record high of 31.2 million barrels in February, the data showed.

U.S. crude oil exports to China started surging in November last year, according to data by the EIA available through January this year. In January, China bought 2.003 million barrels of U.S. crude.

By comparison, U.S. oil exports to Canada stood at 8.538 million barrels in January, compared to 6.064 million barrels in December last year.

John Auers, executive vice president at energy consultant Turner Mason & Co, commented for Bloomberg on the development: “The U.S. is a larger exporter of crude than many OPEC countries. That China is buying more means that the U.S. has become a larger player in the global crude export market.” Related: World’s Biggest LNG Exporter Just Raised The Stakes

Two of the main reasons for the high U.S. exports and increased Chinese buying of U.S. crude were the seasonal refinery maintenance in the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the Dubai benchmark for Asia becoming more expensive due to the OPEC production cuts, Auers reckons. This has opened an arbitrage window for U.S. grades to be shipped to Asia.

In a sign that China buying U.S. crude will continue after February, China’s Sinopec has bought 1 million barrels of the U.S. Mars Blend crude for loading in April, a person familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Largest-Ever Hard Assets Fund Bodes Well For Energy

Next Post

Exxon To Enter The Most Sought After Oil Play In The World
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Ignores OPEC’s Warning: Oil Rig Count Soars By 10

U.S. Shale Ignores OPEC’s Warning: Oil Rig Count Soars By 10
Huge 300,000 Bpd Fracklog Could Derail Oil Price Recovery

Huge 300,000 Bpd Fracklog Could Derail Oil Price Recovery

 The End Of OPEC Is Near

The End Of OPEC Is Near

 These Fundamentals Point To Higher Oil Prices

These Fundamentals Point To Higher Oil Prices

 Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

Most Commented

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

Wind Energy Now Directly Competing With Coal On Cost

 Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?

Will Germany’s 100% EV Plan Actually Reduce Emissions?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com