Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russia Boosts Domestic Oil, Gas Pipeline Capacity

Alt Text

New Data Points To Rebound In Offshore Oil

New data on the offshore…

Alt Text

Platts Sees OPEC Cuts Eliminating Oversupply By Q3

S&P Global Platts expects the…

Alt Text

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

The one and only reason…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

By Dave Forest - Jan 18, 2017, 9:53 AM CST Offshore oil rig

Series of important warnings emerging in the oil sector this week. With several sources noting that production is taking a steep nosedive — in one particular part of the world.

Asia-Pacific.

Industry specialists Wood Mackenzie released data Monday showing that Asian crude output is falling notably. In fact, the decline is substantially greater than production pullbacks anywhere else in the world.

WoodMac’s Asia-Pacific upstream research director Angus Rodger said the region’s overall output is heading lower fast. With forecasts showing that Asia-Pacific crude production will fall by 1 million barrels per day, or over 13%, by 2020 — to 6.5 million b/d, from a current 7.5 million b/d.

That’s largely a consequence of declines in Asia-Pacific’s “big four” oil producers — China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Coming as big fields in those countries hit maturity — thus requiring higher levels of investment to keep them pumping.

Such capital investment however, has been severely cut back across Asia during the recent fall in crude prices. With all of China’s state-owned oil majors reporting double-digit declines in capital spending last year.

Those cuts mean Asia’s largest oil fields are now seeing an average production decline rate of 7%. Far above declines seen in other major producing nations.

The biggest impact is in China. Where the government this week admitted that domestic oil production is tumbling — with officials forecasting a 7% fall in national output by 2020, to 4 million barrels per day. Related: 5 Energy Stocks To Watch In 2017

Wood Mackenzie sees China’s production falling even further. With the consultancy forecasting Chinese production at 3.5 million b/d in 2020.

That jives with recent data, which show China’s oil output dropped 9% in November 2016 as compared to a year earlier. Suggesting that production declines may be setting in faster than the government is anticipating.

That means increased reliance on oil imports for China. And could accelerate the push by Chinese companies to secure newer and lower-cost fields in other parts of the world. Watch for new data on Chinese and Asian production, to see just how fast output is declining.

Here’s to a big tank running dry.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Declining Chinese Oil Production Could Help Boost Oil Prices

Next Post

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Bullish OPEC Data
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017
The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

 Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

 U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

 Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com