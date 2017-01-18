Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russia Boosts Domestic Oil, Gas Pipeline Capacity

Alt Text

Finding Top Tier Oil & Gas Assets In 2017

The rebound in oil prices…

Alt Text

Despite OPEC Cuts, Iraq To Boost February Oil Exports To Record High

Iraq is allegedly planning to…

Alt Text

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

The one and only reason…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Fall In Spite Of Bullish OPEC Data

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2017, 10:52 AM CST Offshore rig towed to location

OPEC, in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, raised its forecast for global crude oil demand to 95.60 million barrels daily, up by 1.16 million bpd from the estimated 2016 average of 94.44 million barrels daily. This is a slight upward revision from the previous 1.15 million bpd estimated for global daily oil demand this year.

The group said that the upward revision was prompted by a “better than expected performance” in the European and Asia-Pacific members of OECD, especially thanks to an expected increase in demand in Europe in the first quarter of this year.

Demand for oil produced by OPEC members, the report went on, is estimated at 32.1 million bpd, up by almost a million barrels from the 2016 estimate of 31.2 million bpd.

On the supply side, OPEC said that production of non-members this year is likely to rise by 120,000 barrels daily, after an estimated 710,000-bpd decline last year, thanks largely to expectations of higher oil production in the U.S., which will offset declines in Norway, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, and Congo – all parties to the December agreement with OPEC to prop up international oil prices by cutting output.

The rise in U.S. output is projected at 230,000 barrels daily. OPEC’s own supply should reach 32.5 million bpd some time before the end of June, as per the agreement. Related: OPEC Commitments Push Iraq Towards Oil Export Deal With Kurds

Earlier this month, a number of OPEC members, notably Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait, told media that they are fulfilling their obligations under the production cut agreement, with Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih noting that the kingdom had gone beyond its quota and had cut more than its share of 486,000 bpd.

Russia has also confirmed it has started cutting output, by 100,000 bpd initially, to rise to 300,000 by the end of the six-month period that the agreement will be in force.

Prices immediately jumped after each of the announcements, although hard evidence is yet to be seen. According to OPEC’s head, Mohammed Barkindo, world inventories of crude oil should fall by the second quarter of the year.

Earlier this week, al-Falih said that the agreement won’t need to be extended beyond June 2017 as its will yield results by then.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017
The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

 Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

 U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

 Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com