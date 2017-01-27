Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates By A Mile

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish Inventory Data

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

Oil Sands Are An Easy Target But They Are Going Nowhere

Trudeau’s hard words on phasing…

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Industry Not Threatened By Trump

Trump’s ambitious energy agenda aims…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Independent Audit Confirms Saudi Aramco’s Huge Oil Reserves

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 27, 2017, 11:01 AM CST Saudi Aramco

The external audit of the oil reserves of Saudi Aramco ahead of its planned IPO has confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s oil giant has more than 261 billion barrels of reserves, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources in the know.

On Thursday, news broke that Saudi Aramco had hired two U.S. firms - a unit of Baker Hughes and a Dallas-based reserves auditing firm to look into how much oil reserves it really has. Saudi Aramco had tasked Baker Hughes’ energy consulting services unit Gaffney, Cline & Associates, as well as Dallas-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton, to perform the reserves auditing, various sources have told Reuters.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of Aramco hiring Gaffney, Cline & Associates, Saudi Aramco had hired Gaffney, Cline & Associates late last year and its audit is now complete.

Today, sources told Reuters that the independent audit of the reserves produced no surprises, and generally confirmed the company’s own assessment.

According to Aramco’s own estimates, the Saudi oil giant has 261.1 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate reserves. According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, Saudi Arabia’s total proved reserves were 266.6 billion barrels at the end of 2015. Related: Robots Over Roughnecks: Next Drilling Boom Might Not Add Many Jobs

“Aramco’s reserves have always been reported internally in line with international practice,” a source familiar with the issue told Reuters.

According to two more sources, the audit has found that the reserves were “definitely not below” Aramco’s own estimates.

In view of next year’s share listing, Saudi Aramco is required to provide independent audit of its reserves. Significantly higher or lower reserves would greatly change the evaluation of the company, which Saudi officials say is worth around US$2 trillion.

Ahead of its planned IPO, Saudi Aramco is also on the hunt for advisers and was said to have recently sent requests for proposals to several investment banks that could become advisers in the process.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iran To Export More Oil In February
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mike on January 27 2017 said:
    They pump average of 10.5 million barrels/day. That equal to 10.5*365=3832 billion barrel. Roughly 4 billion every year. They been in production since last 40-50 years that's about 160-200 billion. On top of it they have 261 billion. There is no data on depletion. There must be something fishy or phenomenal.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Angers Buffett – To Sign Executive Orders On Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

Trump Angers Buffett – To Sign Executive Orders On Keystone, Dakota Pipelines
Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?

Oil Price Meltdown – Is Trump Setting The Oil Markets Up For Another Bust?

 Why Cheap Natural Gas Is History

Why Cheap Natural Gas Is History

 Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

Oil Prices Rise As OPEC Put Its Foot On The Brakes

 Expect A New Shale Boom This Spring

Expect A New Shale Boom This Spring

Most Commented

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

 U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months

U.S. Shale Could Break The OPEC Deal Within Months
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com