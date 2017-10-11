How OPEC Continues To Cheat On Its Own Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.03 +0.11 +0.22%
Brent Crude 56.65 +0.04 +0.07%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.02 +1.02 +2.17%
Natural Gas 2.904 +0.01 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
Opec Basket 54.23 +0.53 +0.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.06 +0.33 +0.85%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.48 +1.25 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.37 +0.16 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
Buena Vista 55.37 +1.34 +2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 mins Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 hours France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 3 hours Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 4 hours Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 5 hours Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 7 hours South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 21 hours Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 23 hours Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 1 day Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 1 day Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 day Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 1 day Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 2 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 2 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 2 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 2 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 2 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 2 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 2 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 2 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 5 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 5 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 5 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 5 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 5 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 5 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 5 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 6 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 6 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 6 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 6 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 6 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 6 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 7 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 7 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 7 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

Breaking News:

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Alt Text

Is The War On Coal Really Over?

Even if the EPA manages…

Alt Text

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Questions Its Own Fate

The world’s no.1 crude oil…

Alt Text

OPEC Chief Urges U.S. Shale To Curb Oil Output

In what can be seen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Related News

How OPEC Continues To Cheat On Its Own Deal

By Ron Patterson - Oct 11, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT oil production

All data below is based on the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report.

All data is through September 2017 and is in thousand barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

The above chart does not include the 14th member of OPEC that was recently added, Equatorial Guinea. I do not have historical data for Equatorial Guinea so I may not add them at all. OPEC production has held steady for the past four months. Equatorial Guinea production is tiny, 141,000 bpd so their monthly change in production can be ignored without much effect. OPEC 14 production was up 88,000 barrels per day in September. But that was after their August production had been revised downward by 82,000 bpd.
The OPEC 13, (not including Equatorial Guinea), peaked in 2016 at 32,385 kbpd and are down 150 kbpd for the first 9 months of 2017. Please note that when I say “peaked” I mean “peaked so far“. I am well aware of the fact that OPEC, or some OPEC nations may have further peaks in the future.

(Click to enlarge)

Not much is happening in Algeria. They peaked in 2008 at 1,393 kbpd and their annual average is down 338 kbpd since then.
Note: Here and below the annual average being down from the peak, I am referring to the average of the first 9 months of 2017. And, of course, I am aware that there may be further peaks down the road although that is highly unlikely for all but a couple of OPEC nations. That is because every OPEC nation is currently producing every barrel they possibly can and that includes Saudi Arabia.

(Click to enlarge)

Angola peaked in 2008 at 1,870 kbpd and are down 229 kbpd since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Ecuador peaked in 2015 at 547 kbpd and they are down 16 kbpd since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Gabon peaked in 1997 at 230 kbpd and they are down 29 kbpd since then. Note: My annual data only goes back to 1997 so their production could have been higher prior to 1997.

(Click to enlarge)

Iran peaked in 2005 at 3,938 kbpd in 2005 and they are down 131 kbpd since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Iraq’s average production, this year, is 4,452 kbpd and that is a new high for them. Iraq is the only OPEC nation to reach an average yearly peak this year.

(Click to enlarge)

Kuwait peaked in 2012 at 2,794 kbpd and their annual production, this year, is down 87 kbpd since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Libya’s production peaked in 2008 at 1,717 kbpd and their annual production is down 951 kbpd since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Nigeria’s production peaked in 2005 at 2,413 kbpd and their annual average production is down 717 kbpd since then. Nigeria seems to have solved some of their political problems however. Their annual production should increase further this year and in 2018. But I don’t expect it to reach levels they reached in 2010 and 2011.

Related: Oil Giants At Odds As Saudi, Russian Ties Improve

(Click to enlarge)

Qatar’s oil production peaked in 2008 at 841 kbpd and they are down 230 kbpd since then. Qatar has the largest percentage, non-political decline of any OPEC nation. That is their very large decline is due entirely to depletion of their reserves.

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi production peaked in 2016 at 10,338 kbpd and their average production for 2017 is down 443 kbpd so far.

(Click to enlarge)

UAE production also peaked in 2016 at 2,927 kbpd and their average production is down only 8 kbpd this year.

(Click to enlarge)

Again, my annual data only goes back to 1997 and that is when I have Venezuela peaking at 3,240 kbpd and their average annual production is down 1,280 kbpd since then. It is unclear as to how much the decline in Venezuela’s production is due to politics. Much of it is no doubt but the political situation there is so desperate that it will likely take decades for them to recover even a small percentage of their decline.

(Click to enlarge)

Of Non-OPEC news I need to add Russia’s latest production chart.

(Click to enlarge)

Russia’s average for the first 9 months of 2017 is 10,947 kbpd. That is the peak so far.

(Click to enlarge)

The above Non-OPEC data is from the EIA is through June only. Non-OPEC peaked in 2015 at 46,509 kbpd and the average for the first six months of 2017 is down 879 kbpd to 45,629 kbpd.

(Click to enlarge)

World C+C through June 2017. Peak 12 month average was 2016 at 80,556 kbpd. The first 6 months of 2017 was 80,480 kbpd. That is, so far, 77 kbpd below last year.

By Ron Patterson via Peakoilbarrel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Rising OPEC Production Weighs On Oil Prices

Next Post

Is The War On Coal Really Over?
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End
The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

 Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

 Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com