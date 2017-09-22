Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector

Alt Text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever

A risky but potentially rewarding…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise On Huge Draw In Gasoline Stocks

Oil prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Latest Report Signals An Oil Price Rally

OPEC’s latest report appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Turns Bullish On European Oil Majors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 22, 2017, 9:30 AM CDT GS

Goldman Sachs has raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the European oil majors’ third-quarter results, and believes that the stocks will start reversing their underwhelming year-to-date performance when companies report higher Q3 cash flows from a year earlier, thanks to higher oil prices and increased production.

The weak dollar against the euro and the reduction of the oil price estimates since the beginning of this year had prompted oil analysts to reduce their earnings estimates on Europe’s Big Oil by 24 percent.

“Both these negative drivers [the dollar and oil prices] are coming to an end, with stable FX since the beginning of September and 2018 oil price expectations in line with the forward curve for the first time in over 12 months,” according to a Goldman Sachs note dated Thursday, as reported by The Street.

“Our EPS estimates are currently 4% above... consensus expectations for 2018, having been 12% below in February,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in the note.

According to the investment bank, European oil majors are expected to report 22-percent yearly growth in cash flows for Q3, on the back of higher production and higher oil prices. This should boost the companies’ stocks that have been underperforming the broader market by 12 percent year to date.

The Q3 figures by Europe’s largest oil companies are also expected to show increased refining margins, due to Hurricane Harvey shutting down U.S. refining capacity. BP is likely to benefit from those higher margins, because it operates large refineries in the U.S. that have not been affected by the storm. Related: How Mexico’s Energy Reform Will Impact The U.S.

France’s Total and Italy’s Eni are Goldman Sachs’ top picks among the European companies, with Shell also rated “buy”. Norway’s Statoil, on the other hand, is a “sell” for Goldman—the only “sell” among the European oil majors—on the back of its exposure to European gas prices under pressure, and possible appreciation of the Norwegian currency, the krone. 

Although oil prices are now half what they used to be three years ago, Big Oil is better positioned now than it was when oil prices were sky high, Michele Della Vigna, co-head of European equity research at Goldman Sachs, said earlier this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Expect A Major Leap In U.S. Oil Exports
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020

IEA: Price Spike Coming In 2020
Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

 Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

Sub-$50 Oil Could Kill Shale

 Oil Price Volatility Is Set To Return

Oil Price Volatility Is Set To Return

 EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

EIA Report Kills Bullish Sentiment

Most Commented

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com