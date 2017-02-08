Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Dakota Access Pipeline Gets Final Go-Ahead

Alt Text

Ingenious Clean Coal Plant Could Give New Life To Coal

NRG Energy and JX Nippon…

Alt Text

Outlook For Coal Unlikely To Improve

The election of Donald Trump…

Alt Text

China Aggressively Cuts Coal Supply

China, the world’s largest coal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Coal Prices Continue To Rise As Indonesia Blocks Coal Exports

By Dave Forest - Feb 08, 2017, 9:34 AM CST Coal shipping

Coal continues to be one of the strongest stories in the commodities sector. With news emerging this week that the world’s leading producer Coal India is hunting for overseas acquisitions of coking coal mines.

And strange news from the world’s largest coal-exporting nation could add fuel to the fire. With local problems here apparently creating potential for a significant supply disruption — that could drive global prices higher.

That’s in Indonesia’s key coal-producing region of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. Where Reuters reported yesterday that coal exports have suddenly halted.

The news service pinpointed Kalimantan’s coal export disruption by looking at shipping data. Which show a big surge in the number of coal vessels waiting to load at Borneo’s ports — with a full 136 ships now offshore, up from 108 last week.

Delving into the situation, Reuters got a simple and mysterious answer from local industry sources. With Pandu Sjahrir, Chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association, telling the news service, “The issue is that coal cannot get out because local authorities are blocking it.”

The Mining Association gave no explanation as to why authorities are blocking coal exports. And Reuters inquiries with port authorities in the area were inconclusive.

Which means we have an apparent stoppage of shipments from the world’s largest coal-exporting nation. And no idea on the cause or timeline for a restart. Related: It’s Time For Big Oil To Embrace The Digital Age

This could of course be a one-off problem that gets solved quickly. But if it does turn into something bigger, the impact on the global coal industry would be significant.

Coal buyers suddenly locked out of Indonesia would likely turn to nearby Australia for supply. Meaning we could see a spike in prices here, especially if buyers have to be aggressive in securing last-minute shipments.

Such a development could also benefit exporters in South Africa and even the U.S. Watch for more news on the cause of the Kalimantan blockade, and for rising coal prices if this looks to be a protracted issue.

Here’s to waiting for a reason.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Ingenious Clean Coal Plant Could Give New Life To Coal
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran

Oil Prices Could Rise Further As U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran
Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After Another Major Build In Inventories

 The 150,000 Oil Jobs That May Never Come Back

The 150,000 Oil Jobs That May Never Come Back

 Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Oil Markets On A Knife Edge Despite 91% OPEC Compliance

Most Commented

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close

U.S. Nuclear Power Plants Continue To Close
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com