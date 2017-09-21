The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

Menu
By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Sep 21, 2017, 11:30 AM CDT EV

Frankfurt’s car show, one of the most important in the world, this September spotlighted electric vehicles (EVs). France and the United Kingdom have already decreed an end to sale of cars with internal combustion engines by 2040. Norway is looking to do the same by 2025. And China has begun the push to electrify its vehicle fleet. In the process putting pressure on foreign manufacturers to share technology if they want to gain entry to the potentially enormous Chinese market.

Politicians, eager to claim credit for factories and jobs, have begun to make decisions about EVs--even if customers and car markets have not. Auto manufacturers in Europe, Japan and China have taken to heart government dictates regarding the eventual phase out of internal combustion engines. Large auto manufacturers are global in scale. EVs manufactured abroad to U.S. specs will eventually be marketed here whether our environmentally recalcitrant federal government encourages them or not.

The prospect for a big shift in vehicular energy consumption from oil-based products to electricity could have enormous implications for the global electric utility industry.

EVs will increase power consumption and more importantly could raise power demand during peak periods when some systems may already be straining under existing load. Britain’s National Grid, in its official report to the government, Future Energy Scenarios (2017), claimed that vehicle electrification could increase peak demand 7-14 percent by 2030 and 10-30 percent by 2050.

While we would take any 33-year forecast with a grain of salt and a dose of skepticism, we wouldn't disagree that the development of an EV load has investment implications, including one that does not seem to be getting much attention. That is, could it increase risk to incumbent utilities if all of these battery owners somehow unite and sell power to each other? Or even back to the local utility? After all, a large number of batteries synched together does resemble a power plant.

The numbers are high and the ranges are wide. Why? The higher estimated demand assumes that car owners plug in “without smart charging.” In other words, they charge at the wrong times, when everyone else is using electricity for other purposes. If that happens, the new load could strain the grid.

On the other hand, assuming usage of smart meters, clever pricing strategies and deployment of off-peak charging locations, the problem goes from systemically stressful to minor nuisance. Or if the utilities play it right, a bonanza, producing new sales during periods when sales would normally be low.

Related: Have Oil Markets Reached A Turning Point?

However, the utility (and ultimately its consumers) has to invest in the necessary infrastructure. One journalist claimed that the average British home’s wiring could not handle an electric teapot and a vehicle recharge at the same time. (Interestingly, National Grid predicted kwh sales increases from EVs over 2017 levels of only 4-7 percent by 2030 and 12-15 percent by 2050. Having to increase grid capacity by 30 percent for a 15 percent sales increase is not good business, so it is important for the utilities to convince consumers to plug in at the right times. )

Lacking a National Grid to produce an official US projection, we have to rely on studies from industry, government and interested parties that may not have National Grid’s resources or the same incentives to come up with an unbiased projection. But we can hazard an informed guess.

Demographic trends seem negative for the auto industry due to declining population growth, fewer miles driven and declining car ownership per capita. In a way, the automobile business is as stagnant as the electricity business. But the electric business has a far better regulatory scheme.

We believe kwh sales to EV owners will remain modest in the near term for three reasons: the initially slow rate at which electric vehicles are introduced into the overall car fleet, and the likelihood that heavy trucks will not have electric engines for years to come.

We estimate that EV owners will consume no more than 2 percent of electricity sold 2 percent by 2022 and 7 percent by 2027 — numbers the industry could easily manage.

But once EVs account for the bulk of the light vehicle fleet, sales to EV owners could equal r 30 percent of total current electricity sales. That incremental business, if it materialized over 25 years, would add 1.1 percent annually to industry sales, more than doubling sales expectations.

But what about demand added to peak load? The impact on electrical system usage depends not surprisingly on when EV owners recharge and the frequency of those recharges.

If every car owner were to recharge simultaneously during peak periods, peak load would more than double. With the rapid, significant investment this might imply, the electric industry might end up in worse shape than without the additional load. On the other hand, assuming that car charging behavior is spread through the week, that charging still could add 30 percent to peak demand. Utilities need to convince those recharging consumers to plug in the cars during periods of low usage, instead.

The key? Consumer education. Try to convince EV owners to recharge during off peak hours to reduce strain on the electric power generating and distribution system. But no matter when this battery re-charging occurs, the utility will have to invest in network upgrades in anticipation of not only increased usage, but also potentially changing local patterns of demand as well.

Enter public policy. As solidly investment grade corporations, the U.S.'s regulated electric utilities could easily raise capital to build this new infrastructure provided that public policy requires it. Regulators, however, are a skeptical lot. They are not likely to allow meaningful capital expenditures based merely on speculation that EV load will materialize.

The British, French, Norwegian and Chinese policymakers all have a leg up so to speak on their U.S. counterparts. The former have promised to eventually ban non-EVs. That alone will guarantee the regulators some certainty and would stimulate a market EV battery recharge.

In order to encourage comparable investment here, state governments would have to act. Getting the Trump administration to advocate for an end to internal combustion and diesel engines as a means to mitigate a climate challenge seems a stretch. Related: Trouble Is Brewing In Kurdistan

The other questions about EVs—whether miners can produce enough lithium for batteries, whether the industry needs to standardize plugs, whether the government should invest in particular technologies or policies, or even whether EVs are an optimal means to address CO2 pollution and climate change--are topics for subsequent discussion.

These are the key takeaways. The electric utility industry needs EV manufacturers to create a standard plug-in protocol (which might require government action) in order to be able to serve all customers. Also, the regulators must enunciate clear and supportive public policies that encourage EV usage and that assure utilities of the prudence of building the infrastructure.

Furthermore, to make the transition to EVs economical, regulators will need to approve electric rates that encourage car-battery charging at less stressful, off-peak times. Otherwise, vehicle electrification will either not materialize or create extraordinary and unnecessary disruption of our electricity networks.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Henry on September 21 2017 said:
    I read article like this and come away with this. Your either first or last to the party. Make up your mind where you want to be. The author who put lots of effort into this story likely I am sure doesn&#039;t own a EV. Its like a commentator at a soccer match doing play by play who has never played the game. You get the point.....he is not qualified. The EV uses about as much juice as a hairdryer . You think if everyone power up their hair dryer its gonna strain the grid? The answer is no. What he also left out is folks charge their cars when they are in bed at night. The grid is massively underutilized then. You see all the naysayers chatting about the grid dont have a clue about the grid. Have you heard any power companies talking about grid strain? The answer is no cause its a non issue. I honestly feel for these naysayers. The same ones held onto the horse as cars whizzed by. Oh the cell phone is just a gimmick. The computer has no application other then to play games. Stock brokers will never lose their jobs. You see technology is the great eraser of long held systems. Like it or not a massive EV shift is underway. A couple of fellas writing about its issues although nice click bait are not doing a service to anyone. If they want to write about the EV then buy one and get back to me. Till then frankly your not qualified.
  • EdBCN on September 21 2017 said:
    This is just silly. Most charging is done at night and will continue to be done at night as that is when vehicles are least likely to be in use and most likely to be at their home base where they'd normally charge. These aren't gasmobiles and people won't be ''fueling up" at a station, at least not very often. So the EV revolution will be able to get very advanced without a lot of upgrade to the grid because it will mostly be fed at times of great overcapacity. Every house I build these days has a charger (or at least the power supply for one) and it's no big deal or any problem for the utility. EVs in general I think represent a double win for utilities: They get both a huge new market, and they won't have to invest much for it. The smart utilities will figure out how to get into the fast-charging station market as well, and how to use all those batteries to balance the grid.
  • Jhm on September 21 2017 said:
    This is the best growth opportunities utilities could ever hope for. They basically get to take market share from gasoline and diesel.

    On the flipside, the utilities will have competition. Other players will want in on this market and have the technology to sideline utilities.

    Suppose your a Big Box store. You've got a massive solar array on your big flat roofs, and you can get solar and wind PPAs too. So now you've got power to run your store and warehouses. You've go power to charge your trucks at both warehouses and store as the truck load and unload. You've also go some extra power, some surplus that comes and goes with the trucks, wind and sun. What to do? Set up free charge loyalty program for your customers. Bargain hunters will flock in when they know they can get big charge as they do their weekly shopping. You also have your own grid batteries to defeat demand charges when you must use some grid power.

    In this set up, the utility is simply a back up power supplier and transmission provider if you have a PPA. If this sort of business model takes off, a utility could even wind up with less energy demand than before the EV revolution. This is the risk if utilities are unwilling or unable to be more entrepreneurial.

    It is not a given that utilities will gain much from this EV opportunity. They are going to have to compete for it. Hopefully, regulators will not stand in the way.

Leave a comment




