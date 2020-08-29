Mining Giant BHP Commits To Carbon-Neutrality By 2050

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 42.97 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 45.81 +0.21 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 44.22 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
Graph down Urals 2 days 45.70 -0.30 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.73 -0.38 -0.92%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 44.28 -0.61 -1.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.68 -0.89 -1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 30.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.39 -0.35 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.04 -0.35 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 43.44 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 40.04 -0.35 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.79 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 41.54 -0.35 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 44.17 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.92 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 33.25 -0.50 -1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 47.78 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 6 hours End of an Era?
  • 51 mins 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day Solar Industry Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
  • 9 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 11 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 21 mins Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 18 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 9 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 6 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil And Gas Spending Plummets 54%

Keanu Reeves: The Perfect Environmental Role Model

Keanu Reeves: The Perfect Environmental Role Model

Keanu Reeves, recently dubbed ‘the…

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Moscow must mitigate the warming…

Is This The Only Way To Curb Global Warming?

Is This The Only Way To Curb Global Warming?

Unless greenhouse gas emissions fall…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mining Giant BHP Commits To Carbon-Neutrality By 2050

By MINING.com - Aug 29, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) is fine-tuning details of a revamped strategy to reduce the company’s operational emissions and its use of diesel, which will set concrete targets to be reached by 2030, chief executive Mike Henry said on Thursday. The “very tangible actions” to be announced on September 10, are part of the world’s largest miner’s broader commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Henry told shareholders he would also announce concrete steps towards reducing the company’s Scope 3 emissions (those generated by end-users), an important consideration given BHP is the top exporter of coking coal used in steelmaking and number three in iron ore, the raw material for steel.

The highly polluting process of making steel involves adding coking coal to iron ore to make the alloy, and is responsible for up to 9% of global greenhouse emissions.

Henry noted that some of the projects that will help the company cut emissions will be funded through a $400 million climate investment program announced in 2019.

Henry also highlighted some of the steps the company has already taken to become a “greener” company. Those include carbon capture and storage and other innovations such as direct air capture.

BHP announced four power agreements last year aimed at running its Chilean operations, including the Spence plant, and Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, entirely on renewable power.

The Melbourne, Australia-based giant is also aiming to eliminate the use of water from aquifers in Chile by 2030.

Spence, a desalination water plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per second, was expected to support a $2.5 billion expansion. The project, originally slated to be completed by the end of this year, was recently deferred until early 2021 due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic, BHP said in April.

At Escondida, a second desalination plant was commissioned in 2017 with a maximum capacity of 2,500 litres per second. Additional upgrades, plus the connection of the original desalination plant to this conveyance system will further increase total capacity.

Chile’s environmental watchdog said in July it would charge Escondida with drawing more water than its permits allowed for nearly 15 years.

Moving away from coal

BHP will also update in September its portfolio assessment, taking into account Paris agreement goals, Henry said. The miner said in June that it would sell or demerge some of its coal mines, including the Mount Arthur thermal coal mine in Australia.

Related: Bullish EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Executive remuneration will also include an element tied to climate change actions, the executive said.

BHP’s Australian annual general meeting takes place on October 14, and its London AGM on October 15.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ExxonMobil & Berkeley Make Major Breakthrough In Carbon Capture Tech
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com