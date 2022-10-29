Krygyzstan’s Graveyard Of Factories Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 87.90 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 95.77 -1.19 -1.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.62 -1.55 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 5.684 -0.191 -3.25%
Graph down Gasoline 23 hours 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.907 -0.105 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 334 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russia Cuts Expectations For Taxable Oil Production

What To Expect From The COP26 Climate Summit

What To Expect From The COP26 Climate Summit

The COP26 climate summit is…

The Future Of Sustainable Aquaculture In Emerging Markets

The Future Of Sustainable Aquaculture In Emerging Markets

Aquaculture is a key source…

Climate Change Could Cost The Global Economy $23 Trillion By 2050

Climate Change Could Cost The Global Economy $23 Trillion By 2050

The impact of climate change…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Krygyzstan’s Graveyard Of Factories Is A Ticking Time Bomb

By Eurasianet - Oct 29, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Krgyzystan’s graveyard of factories is a chemical time bomb. 
  • For more than two decades, 80 tons of dangerous chemicals have sat in disused Kristall. 
  • The site is now owned by Computer Power Center LLC, a crypto-mining company registered in Kyrgyzstan 2019.
Join Our Community

Even after he retired in 2019, chemical engineer Suidumbek Kalmurzayev remained preoccupied by the fate of his former workplace in Tash-Kumyr, a Kyrgyz city that sits at the gateway to Central Asia’s Fergana Valley and is known locally as “the graveyard of factories.”  

“I used to say to him: ‘What’s it to you? Leave that factory well alone’,” Kalmurzayev’s widow Uububyu Kalmurzayeva told Eurasianet during an interview at her home.  

“He would say that Tash-Kumyr was sitting on an ecological time bomb. He tried until the end to find out where all the money went.”

Kalmurzayev died last year after a brief illness, leaving behind a trove of documents and press cuttings connected to the Soviet-legacy Kristall polysilicon factory where he was the last employee. 

But the time bomb he referred to with regularity is still ticking.

For more than two decades, 80 tons of dangerous chemicals have sat in disused Kristall, which once transformed volatile compounds into materials for semiconductors and was slated to become one of the biggest plants in the world of its type. In the age of microchips and solar panels, its output would have been in high demand.  

Instead, neglected and ignored by the government, residents fear these corrosive chemicals are now slowly leaking out into the local environment, spelling ecological catastrophe for both the city and the wider region, including the populous Fergana Valley below.

Kalmurzayev began working at Kristall as a foreman in 1985 and later became a production manager. 

Over the years he saw the site constantly divided into different sections with different companies in charge as Kyrgyzstan’s political tides shifted, with two presidents felled within five years of each other during the second decade of independence.  

The site is now owned by Computer Power Center LLC, a company registered in Kyrgyzstan 2019.

Its director, Maksat Oskonbayev, confirmed that it now hosts a crypto mining farm, although he claimed that the rigs aren’t currently running.

During a meeting in Tash-Kumyr, Oskonbayev claimed that he is not allowed to access the territory and that the large vats of chemicals are not the company’s responsibility since they are owned by a separate firm called Tash-Kömür Silicon Production CJSC (TSP), from whom Computer Power Center LLC acquired the land and building three years ago. 

“Everybody knows that there is poison in these tankers, residue in the pipes. We raised these questions [with the state property fund] right after we bought the plant. Everyone knows that we won’t get any investors here until the issue is resolved,” said Oskonbayev.

Computer Power Center LLC is Chinese-owned, Oskonbayev said, without providing details.  

The shifting of responsibility for the chemicals has been a pattern at the plant, which has mostly stood idle after being prepped for privatization in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse in the early 1990s.

According to a 2012 report by news website 24.kg assets on the territory were from 2007 onwards controlled by Belize-registered companies linked to then-President Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s son Maksim Bakiyev and his business partner and former classmate Alexey Eliseev.

These years were the most productive during independence for the factory, which began producing polycrystalline silicon in line with world standards. 

But at 750 kilograms in 2009, annual output was well short of the 165-200 tons that the new investors were setting as their ultimate target. 

The following year brought bloody revolution, nationalization and accusations of mass embezzlement and worse aimed by the new regime at the fugitive Bakiyevs and their associates.

Kristall was declared bankrupt, placed under external administration and kept in standby mode with a skeleton staff. 

Initially unaddressed was the fate of the large tanks of trichlorosilane, a clear liquid that is both flammable and corrosive enough to separate muscle from bone.

In 2011, the government under Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev allocated 6.4 million soms ($152,000 at the time) to deal with the problem. A former colleague of Kalmurzaev’s, a scientist who requested anonymity, showed Eurasianet government documents dated from May 23, 2011, that confirmed the order to dispose of the chemicals.

But the money was never used for its intended purpose.  

“The lifespan of the tanks is only 12 months, but they’ve been standing there for 20 years,” the scientist said.

There are “huge risks” of the rusting tanks exploding during the middle of Tash-Kumyr’s summers, when temperatures regularly rise over 40 degrees Celsius, or in winter, when fierce winds batter the area, the scientist added. 

“If that happens, the air, earth and water will be poisoned. There will be tragic consequences not only for Tash-Kumyr and Jalal-Abad, but for the whole region.”

Tash-Kumyr’s new mayor, Kelsinbek Bektemirov told Eurasianet that local authorities are ready to get involved in the waste disposal effort if funds are forthcoming.

During an interview in his office, both Bektemirov and his deputy cast doubt on the crypto mining firm’s claim that the chemicals in the tanks are still the responsibility of TSP – the Bakiyev-linked company that was nationalized. 

Computer Power Center LLC agreed to take on all assets when they concluded the deal, the officials have said.

Leaks at the site – albeit small ones with no visible effects on the surrounding area – have been reported in the past. 

Back in 2017, Tash-Kumyr’s prosecutor received complaints about a leak at the plant and requested government inspections. In response, the Jalal-Abad region Interdistrict Court ordered the destruction of the chemicals under specialist supervision. But no work has taken place to this day.  

Bishkek-based activist and photographer Vlad Ushakov, one of the co-founders of ecomap.kg, a map of environmental stress around Kyrgyzstan, was able to enter the plant in 2020 and document what he said were signs of the leak and a slapdash attempt to fix it.  

“You can see from photos inside the plant the poor condition of the tanks. You can see where somebody tried to caulk the pipes. If the authorities continue to ignore the problem, Tash-Kumyr will face an ecological catastrophe,” Ushakov said.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future Of Sustainable Aquaculture In Emerging Markets
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com