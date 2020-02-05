Is Britain’s Climate Change Plan Too Ambitious?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.26 +0.51 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 50 mins 55.28 +1.32 +2.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.015 +0.81%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 51.40 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.66 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 51.65 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.21 -3.94 -8.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.876 +0.015 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 54.19 -0.42 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 55.67 -0.37 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 45.60 +0.91 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 58.31 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 57.95 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.24 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.66 -0.85 -1.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 27.11 -0.50 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 48.01 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 50.01 -0.50 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.21 -0.50 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.61 -0.50 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 46.11 -0.50 -1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.61 -0.50 -1.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.29 -0.57 -1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.97 -3.52 -5.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 44.70 +1.14 +2.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.75 -0.50 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.84 -0.50 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 3 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 mins Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 51 mins FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 4 hours This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 14 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 3 hours Brace yourselves
  • 7 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 39 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 3 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 5 hours If Everyone Dies from Corona, Pharmaceuticals Win
  • 18 hours have the oil prices bottomed

Breaking News:

California Lawsuits Against Big Oil Reach Crucial Hearings

Alt Text

The Oil Industry Faces A ‘Crisis Of Confidence’

The annual HIS CERAWeek Conference…

Alt Text

The EU Doesn’t Need A Green New Deal

The idea of leading by…

Alt Text

Keanu Reeves: The Perfect Environmental Role Model

Keanu Reeves, recently dubbed ‘the…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Britain’s Climate Change Plan Too Ambitious?

By Jon LeSage - Feb 05, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
industry

Great Britain's energy regulator has rolled out a plan that would govern the nation's net zero greenhouse emission target backed by the new prime minister. It emphasizes finding tangible, workable methods for the energy sector to provide needed power and hit the emission target in an economically viable fashion. That would include keeping consumer protections in place.

Ofgem's nine-point manifesto addresses some big and costly goals including getting 10 million electric vehicles to its roads by 2030, growing offshore wind generation fourfold, supporting low-carbon home heating, adding tariffs that would encourage homeowners to help balance the energy system, and a crackdown on “greenwash” energy deals.

The energy agency is promising to offset rising energy prices for homeowners that would come from this changeover. Incoming CEO Jonathan Brearley set out to clean up the regulatory agency’s outdated statutory duties that were out of line with the national government’s climate policies. He acknowledged that implementing the new strategy will be costly for energy companies and for consumers, and it must be balanced with the new climate change mandate.

“We are taking an approach that recognizes that our role protecting consumers includes achieving net zero,” he said.

Ofgem was originally created to regulate energy companies while safeguarding consumer interests, which can include facing controversial price increases. The agency has admitted it has a real dilemma to work out here — supporting hitting ambitious net zero targets while protecting consumers from rising costs.

Critics of the proposal could resist it -- including CBI, Britain’s biggest business group, a consumer group, and the Scottish Power agency. Ofgem appears to have structured the new plan to offset some of these expected arguments.

The CBI business group previously expressed concern that the regulator’s existing mandate sent “negative signals” to low-carbon investors. The CBI called for a legal change to the regulator’s statutory duties to directly prioritize tackling climate change.

One consumer group has shared that concern.

“Ofgem has set out the right challenges, it now needs to deliver on them,” said Gillian Guy, the chief executive of Citizens Advice. “If we don’t get the difficult decisions about the low-carbon transition right, it will ultimately be those who can least afford it who end up hardest hit.”

Ofgem attempted to make the new plan more adaptable to market conditions. Energy network companies will likely have the chance to ask for their spending plans to change during set time periods, so that they can adapt their green investment plans as the sector evolves.

Keith Anderson, the chief executive of Scottish Power, had been opposed to such a plan. Ofgem appears to have responded to his critiques when shaping the new nine-point plan.

Last year, Anderson had accused the regulator of hindering the UK’s electric vehicle rollout due to its “colossal disconnect” with Britain’s climate policies. The energy system will have to be flexible to respond to peaks and troughs in both supply and demand, and price controls applied to network companies would be able to provide the needed incentives for future investments.

Making price controls more adaptable to help firms invest in clean energy is one of the elements added to the new nine-point plan.

“As low-carbon renewable energy grows and more transport goes electric, the energy system needs to be more flexible to respond to peaks and troughs in both supply and demand,” Brearley said in a statement.

Previous Prime Minister Theresa May in June signed the “net-zero” mandate that would cut emissions 80 percent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels. Britain is the first G7 country to commit to a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2050. The new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is continuing support for the net-zero emissions mandate.

During his campaign last fall, Johnson pledged to increase the UK’s 2030 offshore wind target from the current 30GW to 40GW if his Conservative party won the general election. Ofgem included the issue in the nine-point plan, committing to explore ways to create a “lowest cost” offshore grid to support wind power.

To meet the net zero goal, Britain will have to change the way homes and businesses are heated. That will include supporting the use of hydrogen boilers or electricity to power heat pumps, Ofgem said.

Great Britain’s grid operator National Grid is supporting the new nine-point plan. The grid operator sees it as being critical that the regulator, government, and industry are aligned to decarbonize the energy sector on the path to net zero emissions at the lowest cost to consumers.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

 




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

What To Expect From The European Green New Deal
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com