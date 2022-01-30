Can The Tourism Industry Achieve Net-Zero?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 90.03 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 4.639 +0.356 +8.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.786 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 3 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 62 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 73.76 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.61 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 87.01 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 84.21 -0.74 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 90.51 +1.69 +1.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.85 -0.74 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 4 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 4 days NordStream2

Breaking News:

Chevron Books Best Yearly Earnings Since 2014 

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

COVID-19 has sparked a sharp…

Controlling The Weather Could Have Serious Global Implications

Controlling The Weather Could Have Serious Global Implications

The UAE has taken over…

How Emerging Markets Are Helping To Slash Methane Emissions

How Emerging Markets Are Helping To Slash Methane Emissions

President Biden’s final speech at…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The Tourism Industry Achieve Net-Zero?

By Oxford Business Group - Jan 30, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Tourism is a key contributor both to global GDP and global emissions.
  • There have been calls for a major reboot of the sector following Covid-19. 
  • Airlines are now able to offset emissions in an international carbon exchange. 
  • Air carrier organisations in both MENA and the EU have set net-zero targets.
Join Our Community

A report published in November last year by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme and Accenture, has highlighted some of the challenges facing the global tourism industry when it comes to decarbonisation.

In 2019 the sector saw its 10th consecutive year of growth; with 1.47bn international tourist arrivals worldwide, it contributed more than 10% of global GDP and accounted for one in 10 jobs.

However, the industry was also responsible for some 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

For a range of countries – many of them developing economies – tourism was a principal source of income prior to the pandemic. In this sense, the border closures and lockdowns of the past two years have been particularly deleterious, and many such countries are understandably keen to reboot their tourism industries as soon as possible.

However, some industry bodies are arguing that a precipitate return to “business as normal” would ultimately prove damaging and unsustainable. Instead, the industry must commit to net-zero emissions and the adoption of a more environmentally conscious mindset.

A leading voice in this is the Sustainable Tourism Global Centre, a new multinational coalition that aims to accelerate the tourism sector's transition to net-zero emissions.

Launched in Saudi Arabia in October 2021, the countries invited to join during the coalition’s first phase are the UK, the US, France, Japan, Germany, Kenya, Jamaica, Morocco, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Harvard University will support the initiative with research and capacity-building, while the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will help it to accelerate industry action.

The coalition has ambitious targets to achieve. Of the 250 businesses analysed in the WTTC report, 42% had defined a climate target, of which 20% were aligned with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) guidance.

As OBG has explored, the SBTi is a global body that provides companies with a defined framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. The significance of science-based targets is that they are universal, making it harder for companies to misjudge or misrepresent their sustainability performance.

Furthermore, the WTTC report observes that, at present, the tourism industry applies a range of approaches to target metrics, target dates, baselines and emissions reduction commitments, all of which makes comparability difficult.

Nevertheless, a range of individual institutions and multilateral initiatives are leading the way in the industry’s decarbonisation. As the hospitality and travel segments of the industry are responsible for the lion’s share of its emissions, they are being targeted for urgent reform.

Trailblazers in hospitality

Various resorts and hotels have already taken significant steps towards decarbonisation.

In 2018 the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba became the first resort in the Caribbean – and one of the first in the world – to go carbon neutral.

Other resorts have followed suit.

In Thailand, the Santiburi resort in Koh Samui was certified as carbon neutral in 2019 by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation and VGreen.

At the other end of the spectrum, in 2020 the Ischgl ski resort in the Austrian Alps was granted a Climate-Neutral Certificate by climate action solution provider ClimatePartner.

Going forwards, it is anticipated that resort projects will put carbon neutrality front and centre.

A good example of this is Saudi Arabia's flagship Red Sea tourism project, which last year secured $3.8bn through the first ever riyal-denominated green finance credit facility.

The project is being built on a 28,000-sq-km site; when it is fully operational in 2030, it will feature 50 hotels, a luxury marina, and a range of entertainment and leisure facilities. The site’s entire transport network, including a new airport, will be powered by renewable energy.

In a recognition of its commitment to sustainability, at the end of 2021 the Red Sea tourism project was named the ESG Initiative of the Year by the Chartered Governance Institute UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile, at the level of individual hotels, December 2021 saw the opening of what purports to be the world’s first net-zero hotel.

Run by hospitality brand Room2 in the London neighbourhood of Chiswick, the hotel features 86 rooms powered by solar panels and ground source heat pumps, alongside a host of other environmentally friendly features.

Airlines’ move towards net zero

When it comes to air travel, a range of initiatives are under way to help the industry transition to net zero.

In 2016 the UN launched its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The scheme is intended to empower carriers to purchase emissions reduction offsets from other sectors, thereby compensating for any increase in their own emissions.

CORSIA’s pilot phase launched on January 1, 2021, with 88 states participating. Its voluntary first phase begins in 2024, followed in 2027 by a mandatory second phase.

The International Air Transport Association’s Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) also launched at the start of last year.

ACE is a centralised marketplace for CORSIA-compliant emission units, enabling airlines and other aviation stakeholders to trade carbon emission reductions.

At the end of 2021 Qatar Airlines became the first carrier in the world to make a transaction on ACE.

Indeed, Gulf airlines are at the forefront of the industry’s drive to become carbon neutral.

At the 54th Annual General Meeting of Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) – held in Doha in November last year – a resolution was signed to reach net zero by 2050. Headquartered in Lebanon, AACO’s membership comprises 32 airlines based out of 19 countries.

In this, AACO followed the example of the EU’s aviation industry, which in February last year unveiled a roadmap for carbon neutrality.

“Destination 2050 – A Route to Net Zero European Aviation” lays out how to reduce carbon emissions from all flights within and departing from the EU by 45% by 2030, before reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

It remains to be seen when other, comparable bodies will follow suit.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Presents Plan To Slash Heavy Metal Emissions
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com