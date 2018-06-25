An Unexpected Carbon Tax Proposal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.92 -0.66 -0.96%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.40 -0.92 -1.22%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.922 -0.023 -0.78%
Mars US 3 days 68.88 +1.64 +2.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
Urals 4 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.08 +2.47 +3.82%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.922 -0.023 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.33 +0.50 +0.71%
Murban 4 days 74.33 +0.50 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 4 days 69.89 +1.02 +1.48%
Basra Light 4 days 73.78 +2.40 +3.36%
Saharan Blend 4 days 73.61 +0.93 +1.28%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Girassol 4 days 73.40 +0.99 +1.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.51 +2.34 +5.55%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 41.08 +3.04 +7.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.78 +3.04 +4.77%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.78 +4.09 +6.23%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.63 +7.84 +14.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.58 +3.04 +4.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.38 +5.84 +9.81%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.58 +4.04 +7.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 +3.00 +4.84%
Giddings 4 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
ANS West Coast 6 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.53 +3.04 +5.11%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.03 +3.04 +4.90%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.34 +3.04 +4.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 13 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 34 mins The Tony Seba report
  • 19 mins Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 2 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 3 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 5 hours Erdogan After Erdogan: New Presidential Mandate After Yesterday's Elections
  • 5 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 9 hours LNG Shortage on the Way
  • 5 hours The U.S. Will Soon Give North Korea a Timeline of 'Specific Asks
  • 15 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 15 hours Kenya Eyes 200+ Oil Wells
  • 23 mins China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 7 hours Sell out now or hold on?
  • 1 hour Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 15 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 2 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

Female Drivers To Boost Gasoline Demand In Saudi Arabia

Alt Text

Oil Majors See Profit In Carbon Capture And Storage

carbon capture and storage technology…

Alt Text

Did This Startup Solve The Carbon Capture Challenge?

Costs have long prohibited carbon…

Alt Text

Europe’s Toxic Radiation Cloud Remains A Mystery

Last month’s mysterious radiation cloud…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of "White House Chronicle" on PBS. His e-mail address is lking@kingpublishing.com

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

An Unexpected Carbon Tax Proposal

By Llewellyn King - Jun 25, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Oil industry

Call it a tax without tears. It is a proposal to address carbon pollution by replacing a raft of tax subsidies and regulatory requirements with a carbon tax.

What is surprising is who is pushing it: dyed-in-the-wool, rock-ribbed Republicans.

They are the top of the GOP: Every one of them has had an outstanding career in finance, industry or academia. They are men and women who contribute to Republican candidates regularly -- and some of them quite generously.

These Republican grandees and party financiers have formed the Alliance for Market Solutions (AMS), which aims to educate conservative policymakers on the benefits of market-oriented solutions to climate change.

“A carbon tax, if the myriad of subsidies and regulations that policymakers now use to affect markets are stripped away, would lead to economic growth and achieve significant carbon pollution reductions,” says Alex Flint, executive director of AMS. Well-known in Republican circles, he previously served as staff director of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and as senior vice president of government affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute.

The organization’s 10-member advisory board includes John Rowe, former chairman and CEO of Exelon Corporation, the largest diversified utility in the United States, and Marvin Odum, former chairman and president of Shell Oil Company and board member of the American Petroleum Institute.

What we need now, Rowe said, is “a new approach to energy tax and regulation that advances our strategic policy objectives and recognizes that the period of scarcity that began in the 1970s is over. We no longer need to subsidize energy production.” Related: A Storm Is Brewing In The Southern Gas Corridor

Instead, we need policies that address “the next great energy challenge: carbon pollution,” he said.

Rowe and AMS allies believe that pairing a “revenue-neutral” carbon tax with a regulatory rollback would be good climate policy.

Flint explained, “A carbon tax would ideally be imposed upstream where carbon enters the economy. Costs would then be passed down the consumption chain through prices, which would impact decision-making and drive the use of cleaner fuels and new technologies across the economy.”

Studies by AMS estimate that a carbon tax would generate over $1 trillion in additional revenue over the next decade, which lawmakers could use to reduce other, more distortionary taxes, or do things like make the 2017 tax reform permanent or even further reduce income taxes.

Rather than mounting a loud public-pressure campaign, Flint told me the members of the alliance -- which also includes William Strong, chairman and managing director of Longford Capital Management and Chris DeMuth, distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute -- began by meeting quietly with influential Republicans in small groups, going over the gains which would come from tax reform and emphasizing that the carbon tax does not have to be a one-size-fits-all solution, although it is a simple solution to a pressing problem. Related: Korea Rapprochement Could Revive Energy Megaproject

Emphasis has been on Republicans who wield power behind the scenes and the tax writers in the House and the Senate. The reformers are getting a hearing, I am told.

The alliance has tried hard to get the facts and detailed analyses nailed down ahead of public discussion. They have done this in a new book, “Carbon Tax Policy: A Conservative Dialogue on Pro-Growth Opportunities,” edited by Alex Brill of the American Enterprise Institute.

The book is, you might say, the creed of the AMS. It is an eye-opening read by conservatives who want to limit government market-meddling and bring about sound policy through enlightened taxation.

By Llewellyn King for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Europe’s Toxic Radiation Cloud Remains A Mystery
Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of "White House Chronicle" on PBS. His e-mail address is lking@kingpublishing.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com