Fraud Findings Force Trafigura To Fire Head Of Nickel And Cobalt Trading

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.24 +1.18 +1.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.83 +1.33 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.85 +2.46 +2.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.504 +0.074 +3.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.490 +0.042 +1.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 76.71 -1.06 -1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.490 +0.042 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.46 +1.51 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.18 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 438 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.47 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.95 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.81 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.21 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.46 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 75.61 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.61 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.56 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 71.91 -0.41 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 36 mins E-car Sales Collapse
  • 3 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Delays Oil Pipeline Restart

Turkish Steelmakers Remain Operational After Earthquake

Turkish Steelmakers Remain Operational After Earthquake

Turkey’s crucial steel manufacturing sector…

Global Energy Transition Fuels Boom In Specialty Steel Demand

Global Energy Transition Fuels Boom In Specialty Steel Demand

Specialty steel demand is booming…

Aluminum Price Outlook Remains Bearish

Aluminum Price Outlook Remains Bearish

Aluminum prices are sliding sideways…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fraud Findings Force Trafigura To Fire Head Of Nickel And Cobalt Trading

By ZeroHedge - Feb 10, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Trafigura has been forced to fire its head of nickel and cobalt trading.
  • The giant commodity trader found that metal cargoes it brought in were missing nickel.
  • Trafigura has recorded a $577 million impairment as a result of the fraud.
Join Our Community

The global nickel trading market is once again in the spotlight.

Having been at the epicenter of a massive short-squeeze that almost shuttered the London Metal Exchange (and remains mired in litigation), Bloomberg reports that the nickel market has been rocked once again as one of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura Group, is facing more than half a billion dollars in losses after discovering metal cargoes it bought didn’t contain the metal they were supposed to.

The giant commodity trader has recorded a $577 million impairment as a result of the fraud, and fired the group's head of nickel and cobalt trading, Socrates Economou (though the company made it clear that this was a systematic fraud committed against it by an outside party, and does not believe that anyone at the company was complicit in the fraud.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Trafigura said in a statement that it has started legal action against Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and several companies connected to him including TMT Metals and subsidiaries of UD Trading Group.

Since late December 2022, a small proportion of the containers purchased from these companies have been inspected as they reached their destination, and were found not to contain nickel,” Trafigura said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The majority of the shipments remain in transit awaiting further inspection.”

This is yet another black mark for the metals-trading industry, which in recent years has been beset by tales of fake warehouse receipts, duplicate shipping documents and containers filled with painted rocks.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that nickel is a popular metal with fraudsters. Its high value means that a single container full can be worth $500,000, yet it is traded in relatively large volumes and without the strict security that accompanies shipments of precious metals like gold.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Turkish Steelmakers Remain Operational After Earthquake
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

Scientists Come Up With New Process For Hydrogen Water Splitting

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com