What’s Really Driving The Crazy Rally In Commodity Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 83.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 85.94 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 5.898 +0.618 +11.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.565 +0.026 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.516 +0.034 +1.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 80.91 +0.86 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.516 +0.034 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 82.28 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 84.01 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.76 +1.13 +1.46%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 84.59 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.25 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.48 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.71 +0.46 +0.69%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.36 +1.26 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.76 +1.26 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 84.16 +1.26 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 77.61 +1.26 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 77.61 +1.26 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 78.51 +1.26 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.11 +1.26 +1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.76 +1.26 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 +1.25 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.00 +1.25 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.55 -1.23 -1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.71 +1.26 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 -9.12 -10.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.95 +1.01 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 7 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 17 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

Grid Operator: France Needs Nuclear Power For Net-Zero

Metals Shortage Likely To Continue Into The New Year

Metals Shortage Likely To Continue Into The New Year

The global energy crisis, in…

China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply

China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply

China, like much of the…

Copper Prices Dip As The Energy Crunch Sparks Demand Doubts

Copper Prices Dip As The Energy Crunch Sparks Demand Doubts

A perfect mix of a…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Really Driving The Crazy Rally In Commodity Prices?

By Stuart Burns - Oct 25, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Commodity prices have had a stellar year, but that bull run may wind up being short-lived.
  • Energy costs have driven supply-side constraints, pushing commodity prices higher in the short term.
  • China’s slowing economic growth and crumbling real estate sector could lead to a collapse in demand for many key commodities.
Join Our Community

Bulls are pointing to the surging metals prices as evidence a supercycle is alive and well. However, no one but a snake oil salesman would suggest that what we are seeing is anything healthy.

The 10-year commodities boom seen earlier this century, for example, was driven by rapid industrialization in China, a long-term expansion that lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty.

Energy costs drive supply constraints

But the current surge in prices is a result of energy markets driving supply-side constraints.

Apart from the chaos that is the current global energy market, it’s China’s energy crisis that is principally driving metals prices higher.

However, China is far from alone in facing an energy crisis. Multiple other clouds are gathering.

Some are short-term, such as coal and natural gas supplies.

Others are longer-term, such as explored in a Financial Times post this week.

Property market challenges in China

The precarious state of China’s property market and the longer-term push by Beijing to pivot the economy away from construction toward consumption.

The impact of China’s property market on the last supercycle and the current metals market cannot be overestimated. Even today, China’s property sector accounts for an estimated 30% of the country’s near $15 trillion economy, the Financial Times reports, Construction alone accounts for about half of China’s steel consumption.

Related: Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Some metals, like copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium, hold promise in the longer term due to rising demand from electrification. There is evidence to suggest this will simply supplant demand from a dwindling construction sector.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, is quoted as saying “China’s property sector is right at the end of a boom period,” which would have profound consequences for suppliers of products like iron ore, coking coal, and metals used in construction, like copper and aluminum.

The impact is not going to be uniform across the commodities sector, some metals will find alternative applications, like electrification. Commodities like agricultural products will continue to see increasing demand from a rising global population and rising living standards.

But global GDP growth will feel the effect of a smaller Chinese property sector in the years to come.

According to the IMF, China delivered 28% of all global output growth between 2013 and 2018, the Financial Times states. If China’s property sector accounted for one-third of that, the sector was responsible for more than 9% of worldwide growth worldwide over that period.

The road ahead

The current logistics and supply-side constraints, while immensely painful, will prove relatively short-lived.

We are already seeing steel prices softening. While non-ferrous metals have put in a burst of bullish gains this month, these will likely ease next year, too.

Of more profound and far-reaching impact will be a sharp retraction in China’s construction sector. That would have ramifications and undermine many sectors, such as iron ore, for the rest of the decade. It would also impact economies like Brazil, South Africa, and Australia, which are so reliant on the Chinese construction market.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com