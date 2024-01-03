Turkey's Steel Powerhouse Expands with High-Tech Mill

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.72 +2.34 +3.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.21 +2.32 +3.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.17 +2.19 +2.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.671 +0.103 +4.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.071 +3.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%
Chart Mars US 61 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.166 +0.071 +3.37%

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 765 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 218 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 49.78 -1.27 -2.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 72.53 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 70.78 -1.27 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 60.63 -1.27 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 59.63 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.38 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 57.13 -1.27 -2.17%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.86 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -1.25 -2.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Oil Gains Over 3% On Libya, OPEC and Middle East Escalation

Turbulent Times For China's Aluminum Industry

Turbulent Times For China's Aluminum Industry

Conflicting reports continue to emerge…

Russian Uranium Company Warns of Potential Export Ban

Russian Uranium Company Warns of Potential Export Ban

ussian state-owned uranium company Tenex…

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?

Beyond Batteries: What’s Really Driving the Energy Transition?

The energy transition will involve…

Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Turkey's Steel Powerhouse Expands with High-Tech Mill

By Metal Miner - Jan 03, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • The mill, located near Alia?a, will produce tinplate and thin cold-rolled coils, with production set to begin in late 2024.
  • Italian contractor Danieli will provide cutting-edge technology for the production of high-quality tinplate and steel products.
  • Haba?' existing production capabilities include crude steel, rebar, wire rod, and flat rolled steel, with the new facility expected to further diversify and strengthen its product offerings.
Steel

Via Metal Miner

 

Turkish longs and flats producer Haba? recently announced plans to build a downstream cold rolling and tinplate mill. The growing Turkish steel industry brand estimates that the plant will have an annual capacity of 900,000 metric tons. Current plans place the new plant on a greenfield site close to Haba?’ main production facilities at Alia?a. This sits roughly 50 kilometers north of the Western Turkish city of Izmir.

In a December 22 announcement, Italian equipment provider and contractor Danieli stated that commissioning of the site is due to start in late 2024. Meanwhile, Haba? says the new plant will produce about 250,000 metric tons per year of single- and double-reduction tin plate. Danieli also noted that additional capacity will include another 150,000 metric tons of thin, continuous annealed cold-rolled coil with commercial quality, drawing quality, and HSS grades.

Cutting-Edge Cold Rolling Technology for Tinplate

Single-and double-reduction refers to the number of cold rolling steps that feedstock for tinplate undergoes. In single-reduction’s case, cold rolling occurs only once. Therefore, the resulting tinplate has a smoother surface. This makes it idea for applications requiring a high-quality finish. However, it is not as ductile as double-reduction tinplate, which undergoes cold rolling twice. Specifically, the coil undergoes annealing after the first rolling and then undergoes rolling a second time. Danieli noted that the minimum gauge on tinplate and cold rolled coil will be 0.2mm

Tinplate’s main application is in the production of packaging for foodstuffs and beverages. This is mainly due to the metal’s anti-corrosive properties. In addition to tinplate, Danieli added that the new site will also produce 500,000 metric tons per year of semi-finished products, such as electrolytically-cleaned, full-hard coils. “The new complex comprises four process areas: electrolytic cleaning, cold rolling and tempering, electrolytic tinning, and continuous annealing,” the Italian supplier said of the new equipment. “The cleaning section will ensure a completely enclosed environment, preventing any emission of fumes or liquids.”

Haba? Expects the Factory to Support Wider Turkish Metal Industry

Haba? can produce up to 4.5 million metric tons per year of crude steel via two 90-metric ton electric arc furnaces, from which it originally produced billets in 100x100mm to 160x160mm dimensions via a six-strand casting machine. The plant also rolls 1.9 million metric tons of rebar and 500,000 metric tons of wire rod annually. According to information on Haba?’ website, the rebar and wire rod come in 8-50mm and 5.5-19mm diameters, respectively.

After exclusively producing longs products, Haba? began to include flats in its product assortment at the start of the last decade. In 2013, the company commissioned a continuous slab casting machine with a 2.5 million metric ton capacity,to cast the semi-finished product in 200-225mm gauges. It also added a hot strip mill with the same capacity to manufacture flat rolled steel in 1.2-25.4mm gauges. Applications for that product include the shipbuilding sector as well as high-pressure tanks. In addition, Haba? produces spiral-welded pipe with 400-3,048mm exterior diameters and 4-20mm wall thicknesses.

One source told MetalMiner that the company recently upgraded the hot strip mill, and expects it to achieve its new annual capacity of 4.5 million metric tons in 2024. The source added that any external slabs the company acquires are likely from Russian producer Novolipetsk Steel.

By Christopher Rivituso

