The World’s Largest Metals Market May Never Return To Its Former Glory

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.27 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 86.13 -2.06 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.236 -0.022 -0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.051 +1.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 17 hours 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 17 hours 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 77.23 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.051 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.26 +2.05 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.18 +2.27 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.45 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 17 hours 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.64 +0.61 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.37 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.77 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.02 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 79.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.12 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.47 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 17 hours 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 13 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 17 hours 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 19 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 11 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Rising Crude, Gasoline Inventories Weigh On Oil Prices

Rising Steel Prices Threaten Wind Turbine Production

Rising Steel Prices Threaten Wind Turbine Production

Uncertainty in steel markets could…

China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

Mining giant Rio Tinto is…

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. lithium production is set…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s Largest Metals Market May Never Return To Its Former Glory

By Stuart Burns - Jan 24, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The nickel meltdown at the LME last year has left many traders with a bad taste in their mouths. 
  • Speculation is heating up in metal markets over which platform might take the LME’s place. 
  • GlobalCOAL already has the backing of mining companies like Anglo and BHP and major trading houses such as Glencore and Trafigura.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

 

Doomsters have predicted the end of the LME before. Still, after 146 years and counting, the LME is still with us and the go-to nickel price point. However, volumes have tanked since the LME nickel debacle in March of 2022. In fact, the problems no longer relate just to nickel, but the entire non-ferrous metals spectrum.

The suspension of LME nickel trading and the decision to cancel trades remains the catalyst. According to Reuters, volumes continue to fall every month year-over-year. Core activity on the LME contracted by 8.3% over the course of 2022. Meanwhile, the 127 million lots traded represents the lowest turnover since 2010.

To make matters worse, all the LME’s main contracts recorded drops in volume. Aluminum is down by 9%, lead by 4%, and zinc by 3%. Copper proved the most resilient, with a year-over-year volume decline of under 2%. The article largely credits this to a pick-up in action over the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s SHFE Mirrors the LME Amid Nickel Price Volatility

As the Reuters article indicates, the LME isn’t alone. China’s SHFE has suffered an even worse collapse in volumes. This is largely due to the country being in rolling lockdowns throughout 2022. However, the SHFE nickel contract collapse closely aligned with the LME nickel March meltdown and suspension of trading. Ultimately, nickel volumes collapsed by 70% in 2022. But despite lockdowns disrupting trade, the SHFE’s copper, aluminum, and zinc options contracts registered year-on-year growth of 36%, 50%, and 89%, respectively.

High pricing, high margins required by the exchanges in the face of considerable volatility, and a high level of uncertainty all played their part in dissuading participants on the LME. Moreover, the need to hedge against volatility remains, and options seemed to benefit where deliverable contracts lost out.

For instance, the CME’s monthly copper options contract saw a 41% rise in trading activity. This included market open interest of 82,599 contracts at the end of the year, a record high. Meanwhile, steel contracts such as the HRC hit a record of 260,885 lots, equivalent to over five million tonnes. The steel scrap contract also managed to benefit from increased volumes.

LME Nickel Continues to See New Challengers

Adding to the chaos are the emerging challengers to the LME Nickel contract. For instance, Global Commodities Holdings plans to launch its own nickel price index by the end of the first quarter. The company, headed up by ex-LME CEO Martin Abbott, already operates the globalCOAL trading platform. In act, GlobalCOAL already has the backing of mining companies like Anglo and BHP and major trading houses such as Glencore and Trafigura.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SHFE Nickel contract previously enjoyed significant volumes and liquidity. However, like the LME Nickel contract, it failed to recover from last year’s meltdown. This leaves the door open for what many experts would consider an unthinkable possibility before now. That is, that a rank outsider like globalCOAL could come in and eat their lunch.

The obvious challenger would have been the CME. However, the North American exchange has not shown any inclination to offer a competitive product. Instead, it prefers to focus on potentially higher-volume products like steel.

All this uncertainty around nickel price discovery comes at a critical time for a metal with rapidly-evolving uses. An excellent example is nickel’s new role as a battery metal in the form of Nickel Sulphate. What’s more, traditional applications in alloying to form stainless steel, nickel plating, and alloying with copper and zinc continue to expand.

Issues with Nickel Price Exchanges

Like Cobalt and Lithium, the elemental metal’s price performance does not always precisely correlate with that of its salts. This opens the door for alternative mechanisms to price such materials outside traditional exchanges. However, price discovery for Class 1 nickel remains crucial for setting the monthly stainless steel surcharge used by mills worldwide. Of course, this price mechanism was heavily undermined by the LME’s shaky correlation to physical metal market prices.

Whether globalCOAL’s trading platform will eventually emerge as the preferred pricing platform remains to be seen. It typically takes 2-5 years for a new contract to develop any real volume and, hence, liquidity. Whether the LME can heal its wounds and return to its historic preeminence is yet another variable.

Either way, nickel prices, like those of cobalt and lithium, are in for considerable evolution over the coming years. Perhaps the biggest question is how much of a role LME Nickel will continue to play in that process.

By Stuart Burns 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Extremely Tight Market Could Push Copper Prices To Record Highs
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com