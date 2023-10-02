The Metals Behind Our Clean Energy Future

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.00 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.70 -1.50 -1.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -1.31 -1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 -0.081 -2.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.012 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.89 -0.92 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.412 +0.012 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 72.04 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 87.29 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.02 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 86.67 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

OPEC+ On Alert As World Bank Slashes China's Growth Forecasts

Euro Steelmakers Defy Sluggish Market With Bold Price Hike

Euro Steelmakers Defy Sluggish Market With Bold Price Hike

Despite weakened demand, Northwestern European…

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

The nickel price index drops,…

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's surging demand for aluminum,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Metals Behind Our Clean Energy Future

By Kurt Cobb - Oct 02, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The IEA report forecasts exponential demand growth by 2040 for battery minerals like lithium, graphite, and cobalt.
  • Renewable energy infrastructure will require significant increases in minerals like rare earth elements, molybdenum, and copper.
  • The extensive mining and refining processes for these metals may counteract some of the clean energy benefits, resulting in greenhouse gas emissions.
Join Our Community
Metals

A very observant longtime friend of mine opined recently that the clean energy economy is really just a metals energy economy where metals provide the basis for energy production and transmission. The idea that this emerging economy is going to be light on resources compared to our current fossil-fuel based economy is a fantasy.

And you don't have to take his word for it. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has attempted to project the needs of this new economy. The IEA's report entitled "The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions" contains some eye-popping statistics that drive home just how much in the way of metals might be needed in order to supply the builders of this clean energy infrastructure.

Using two scenarios the IEA estimated that growth in demand coming from clean energy industries just for battery-related minerals will explode by 2040 relative to 2020:

  1. Lithium: Between 13 to 42 times.
  2. Graphite: Between 8 and 25 times.
  3. Cobalt: Between 6 to 21 times.
  4. Nickel: Between 6 to 19 times.
  5. Manganese: Between 3 to 8 times.

Demand related specifically to renewable energy and its infrastructure is projected to increase for the following minerals under two scenarios:

  1. Rare earth elements (REEs): Between 3.4 and 7.3 times more. REEs are important for electric motors and generators.
  2. Molybdenum: Between 2.2 to 2.9 times more. Molybdenum is used in solar and wind power because of its ability to transmit electricity well.
  3. Copper - Between 1.7 to 2.7 times more. Copper, of course, has long been used in electrical motors and wires.
  4. Silicon - Between 1.8 to 2.3. Silicon, of course, is a semiconductor widely used in solar panels. Silicon is the second most abundant element in the earth's crust after oxygen, so it is widely available. However, it takes considerable energy and a multi-step process to produce silicon of sufficient purity for semiconductor and other applications.

These lists are, of course, not complete. Here are two more examples. Presumably, aluminum use will grow in order to lighten new vehicles thus reducing their energy use. And, startup companies are trying to encourage adoption of iron powder as fuel that can be recycled and burned again.

What is not often discussed is the vast number of new mines which will have to be discovered, developed and operated in the coming years. It is not certain enough deposits of sufficient concentration to justify mine development will be found to supply these huge new sources of demand.

And when economically viable deposits are found, their development and operation will consume a large amount of liquid fuels. Currently, almost all of those fuels are derived from oil and to a much smaller extent natural gas. This mine build-out will result in significant ongoing emissions of greenhouse gases. And the refining of these metals will require copious amount of energy to achieve the high temperatures required. The advocates of this build-out say that eventually new nonpolluting fuels will be substituted for petroleum- and natural gas-based fuels. The key word here is "eventually."

A World Bank report provides the following nifty chart which maps metals to their use in the emerging clean energy economy. It makes clear why the clean energy economy is really a metals energy economy that isn't going to be as clean as many think.

By Kurt Cobb

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Tech Is Shaping The Future Of Metal Mining
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com