Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.11 +1.77 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.94 +1.64 +2.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.73 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.244 +0.107 +5.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 +0.082 +3.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 +0.082 +3.43%

Graph up Marine 4 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 4 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 525 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.09 +2.78 +5.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.49 +2.78 +3.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.74 +2.78 +4.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.89 +2.78 +4.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.89 +2.78 +4.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.84 +2.78 +3.81%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.19 +2.78 +4.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.50 +2.75 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.87 +2.74 +4.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Teck Changes Proposal To Separate Metal And Coal Business

By Ag Metal Miner - May 08, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Canadian miner Teck Resources is revising its plan to separate its metals and coal companies into two separate assets.
  • The company received strong support from its shareholders to split the two activities up.
  • Teck Resources’ decision follows commodities trading and mining group Glencore’s April 11 announcement of a sweetened merger offer.
By AGMetalminer.com

Canadian mining group Teck Resources recently withdrew its proposal to separate its metals and coal companies into two separate assets. The Vancouver-headquartered company announced its plans not to proceed with a vote to divide the business into two separate companies, Teck Resources and Elk Valley Resources, at its April 26 annual and special shareholders meeting.

“We received very strong support from shareholders for the goal of separation, which is to unlock value through creation of a premier, pure-play base metals company and a world-class steel-making coal company,” CEO Jonathan Price said. “We have also listened and heard the feedback that some shareholders would prefer a more direct approach to separation.”

“Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation,” Price added. “(This) is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders.”

One market player told MetalMiner that Teck’s management wasn’t confident of winning a split vote. They added that the company might scrap the proposed royalty payable by the prospective coal company to the metals company due to the split.

Teck Resources Likely Influenced by “Sweetened” Proposal

Teck Resources’ decision follows commodities trading and mining group Glencore’s April 11 announcement of a sweetened merger offer. The deal proposed that Teck shareholders receive 24% of the proposed metals company from the tie-up, plus $8.2 billion in cash.

“No doubt the Glencore bid influences their thinking,” MetalMiner’s source added.

The sweetened offer was in response to concerns by Teck and its shareholders that the merger could expose them to trading in thermal coal and oil. Besides Teck’s efforts to be low-carbon, market sources warned that some shareholders’ charters might forbid them from investing in carbon-intensive businesses.

However, Glencore said on the same day that its merger offer with Teck remains on the table. “The revised offer is also not final,” the Swiss multinational said in an open letter appeal to Class B shareholders.

Overall Potential for a Merger Remains Uncertain

The original April 3 offer proposed the creation of a metals company, tentatively called GlenTeck, and an as-yet-unnamed coal company. The proposed merger would occur partly via a combination exchange ratio of 7.78 of its shares per Teck B share. This represents a valuation premium of 23% based on several specific March share prices for the two companies.

Glencore also proposed a combination exchange ratio 12.73 of its shares per preferred Teck A share as part of the deal. The group noted that this represents an average 39.5% valuation premium and was also based on specific March share prices for both companies. The revised April 11 merger proposal did address shareholder concerns over coal exposure.That said, the future of the deal remains uncertain at this point.

By Christopher Rivituso via AGMetalminer.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


