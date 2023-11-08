Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.59 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.76 -1.85 -2.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.121 -0.019 -0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.139 -0.029 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%
Chart Mars US 5 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.139 -0.029 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 hours 82.36 -2.27 -2.68%
Graph down Murban 16 hours 82.85 -2.21 -2.60%
Graph down Iran Heavy 16 hours 81.83 -2.36 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 hours 81.68 -2.16 -2.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 16 hours 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 81.54 -2.27 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 49.92 -2.90 -5.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.52 -3.45 -4.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.77 -3.45 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.57 -3.40 -4.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 60.22 -7.10 -10.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 60.22 -7.10 -10.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.87 -3.45 -5.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.87 -3.85 -5.08%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 61.37 -5.95 -8.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.60 -3.45 -4.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.90 -3.45 -4.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -3.50 -4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Wasting money down under
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Despite New Talks, Iraqi Kurdish Oil Not Close To Resuming Exports

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Central Bank Influence In Question As Gold Price Predictions Unwravel

Gold prices have significantly deviated…

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

The U.S. and EU are…

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum Prices Swing Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks

Aluminum prices are fluctuating as…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

By ZeroHedge - Nov 08, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • KoBold Metals, supported by Bill Gates, is exploring copper and cobalt mining projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known for its vast mineral wealth.
  • The company aims to support the clean-energy industry, yet there are ethical concerns about "clean cobalt" due to reported labor abuses in Congolese mines.
  • Harvard visiting professor Siddharth Kara has criticized the cobalt mining industry in the Congo for relying on child labor and causing local suffering.
Join Our Community
DRC

Bill Gates is reportedly backing a mining startup that is getting close to "investing" in the Democratic Republic of Congo - which is, of course, a nice way to say, likely mining there.

The company, KoBold Metals, already is developing a copper project in Zambia, Bloomberg reported this week. Chief executive officer Kurt House said the company had already bid for one asset but didn't close a deal.

He told Bloomberg: “We think it is probably the best place in the world for the types of materials we’re looking for.”

KoBold is actively scouting international sites for fresh reserves of critical metals vital for the green-energy shift, the report says. The Congo, a leading cobalt supplier and major copper source, is poised for a surge in demand for these elements, essential for clean-energy systems and battery technology.

The company, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, seeks Congo operations in line with President Biden's administration's focus on enhancing American stakes in the electric-vehicle value chain. With financial support from entities like Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures and market leader BHP Ltd., the firm also boasts investment from Michael Bloomberg.

But recall, we have written in the past about the horrors of mining that takes place in the Congo. 

Siddharth Kara, who is a Harvard visiting professor and also the author of “Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives" took to the Joe Rogan podcast late last year with comments about cobalt mining that have garnered millions of listens. 

He told Rogan that there's no such thing as "clean cobalt" and that the term was "all marketing," according to a wrap up of the podcast by the NY Post. He noted that the level of suffering of Congolese people working in cobalt mines was "astounding", the report says.

“I’ve never seen [a cobalt mine that did not rely on child labor or slavery] and I’ve been to almost all the major industrial cobalt mines," he told Rogan. 

By Zerohedge.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Steel Prices Rise As Supply Tightens
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
How The U.S. Is Pumping More Oil With Fewer Rigs

How The U.S. Is Pumping More Oil With Fewer Rigs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com