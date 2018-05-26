Miners Are Looking To Ramp Up Lithium Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 23 hours 67.88 -2.83 -4.00%
Brent Crude 23 hours 76.47 -2.36 -2.99%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 23 hours 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
Urals 2 days 73.40 -2.40 -3.17%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.93 -0.46 -0.69%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 2 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 2 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 2 days 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 46.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 3 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 3 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Peace Sour 3 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 3 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.15 -0.63 -0.80%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 3 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Buena Vista 3 days 77.97 -1.13 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 22 hours Holiday weekend: Gas Prices Surge
  • 50 mins A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 13 hours Several US News Sites Block EU Readers After Missing GDPR Deadline
  • 3 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 2 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 1 day Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 2 days Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Expected:Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea Scheduled For Next Month
  • 1 day Trump announces more sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro Win
  • 1 day $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 2 days High Oil Prices Becoming Herd Mentality
  • 12 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 2 days Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now

Breaking News:

Saudis Say Aramco IPO ‘Most Likely’ In 2019

Alt Text

Don’t Expect Palladium Prices To Plunge

Palladium has recently soared to…

Alt Text

The Precious Metal Heading For A Supply Squeeze

Africa’s mining industry has had…

Alt Text

This Copper Giant Is Buying Into An Unexpected Frontier

Copper giant Codelco is planning…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Miners Are Looking To Ramp Up Lithium Production

By MINING.com - May 26, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Lithium

A salar-size gap has opened up between bulls and bears in the lithium market.

In March Morgan Stanley sent shares of lithium companies tumbling after the investment bank forecast overproduction of the battery raw material and plunging prices.

Some in the industry characterized the New York bank’s assessment as little more than a hit job to help a client pick up assets cheaply. Miners pointed to the complex nature of lithium mining leading to production ramp-up problems and processing bottlenecks.

The industry could also point to the fact, that there was a 20-year hiatus in new mines in the lithium triangle of South America before the much delayed Orocobre brine operation entered commercial production two years ago.

However, the bears got some help on Thursday after SQM, the world number three lithium miner, said it will more than triple production in fewer than three years.

De Solminihac’s soothing comments about how the company plans to manage all that additional supply would do little to assuage bears

A relatively modest investment of $525 million would lift the Chilean company’s output in the Atacama salt flats from 48,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes by early 2021. $75m will be spent this year to lift output to 70,000. Total global supply last year was an estimated 215,000 tonnes.

Related: OPEC Could “Relax” Production Cuts

"We believe that with demand growing close to 20 percent this year and next year, the market will be able to absorb this additional supply," said CEO Patricio de Solminihac in a statement accompanying the company's first quarter results. "Our strategy is to have the installed capacity to react to market demand."

"2018 sales volumes in the business line should reach approximately 55,000 MT (metric tonnes) as we ramp up the current production. These additional sales volumes should be seen during the second half of 2018," according to SQM.

Lithium prices have withstood all the bearish forecasts up to now and there is widespread consensus on growing demand for lithium.

But SQM is not alone in its ability to up output at low cost quickly and Mr. De Solminihac’s soothing comments about how the company plans to manage all that additional supply would do little to assuage bears.

(Click to enlarge)

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tech Giants Scramble To Secure Cobalt Supply
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

 How An

How An "Oil Price Shock" Will Hurt The U.S. Economy

 Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com