Is A Space Mining War Inevitable?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 54.78 +1.23 +2.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 57.56 +1.21 +2.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 54.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 42 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 51.18 +0.05 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.839 -0.011 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.09 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.20 +0.30 +0.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.86 +0.40 +0.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.19 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.66 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.03 +0.62 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 +0.46 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.13 +0.72 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.98 +1.83 +4.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 40.65 +2.00 +5.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 52.55 +1.35 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 53.95 +1.35 +2.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 49.00 +1.75 +3.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 49.05 +1.35 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 50.95 +1.50 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 47.55 +1.35 +2.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.55 +1.39 +2.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 48.71 +1.21 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 52.66 +1.21 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +1.25 +2.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.94 +1.35 +2.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 16 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 6 hours GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 1 day Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 mins Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 23 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 2 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 4 hours Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 16 hours SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .

Breaking News:

Turkish Media: Libya’s Haftar Sells Oil Illegally

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

As electric vehicle demand soars,…

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

This week, a NASA team…

Going Green Could Be A $10 Trillion Opportunity For The Mining Industry

Going Green Could Be A $10 Trillion Opportunity For The Mining Industry

A new report has found…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is A Space Mining War Inevitable?

By MINING.com - Feb 02, 2021, 1:00 PM CST

Experts Warn Of Space Mining War
Experts See Possibility Of Space Mining War 
Space Mining War Between U.S., China And Russia Could Become Reality
A Space Mining War Is Brewing Warn Experts

A brewing war to set a mining base in space is likely to see China and Russia joining forces to keep the US increasing attempts to dominate extra-terrestrial commerce at bay, experts warn

Join Our Community

A brewing war to set a mining base in space is likely to see China and Russia joining forces to keep the US increasing attempts to dominate extra-terrestrial commerce at bay, experts warn.

The Trump Administration took an active interest in space, announcing that America would return astronauts to the moon by 2024 and creating the Space Force as the newest branch of the US military.

It also proposed global legal framework for mining on the moon, called the Artemis Accords, encouraging citizens to mine the Earth’s natural satellite and other celestial bodies with commercial purposes.

The directive classified outer space as a “legally and physically unique domain of human activity” instead of a “global commons,” paving the way for mining the moon without any sort of international treaty.

Spearheaded by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Artemis Accords were signed in October by Australia, Canada, England, Japan, Luxembourg, Italy and the United Emirates.

“Unfortunately, the Trump Administration exacerbated a national security threat and risked the economic opportunity it hoped to secure in outer space by failing to engage Russia or China as potential partners,” says Elya Taichman, former legislative director for then-Republican Michelle Lujan Grisham. Related: Will France Abandon Nuclear Power?

Experts warn of brewing space mining war among US, China and Russia
NASA is working on lunar bases that can travel on wheels, or even legs, increasing landing zone safety, provide equipment redundancy and improve the odds of making key discoveries. (Image courtesy of NASA.)

“Instead, the Artemis Accords have driven China and Russia toward increased cooperation in space out of fear and necessity,” he writes.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos was the first to speak up, likening the policy to colonialism.

“There have already been examples in history when one country decided to start seizing territories in its interest — everyone remembers what came of it,” Roscosmos’ deputy general director for international cooperation, Sergey Saveliev, said at the time.

China, which made history in 2019 by becoming the first country to land a probe on the far side of the Moon, chose a different approach. Since the Artemis Accords were first announced, Beijing has approached Russia to jointly build a lunar research base.

President Xi Jinping has also he made sure China planted its flag on the Moon, which happened in December 2020, more than 50 years after the US reached the lunar surface.

The next Wild West?

China has historically been excluded from the US-led international order in space. It is not a partner in the International Space Station (ISS) program, and a US legislative provision has limited NASA’s ability to cooperate with it in space since 2011.

“America and China should cooperate in space,” say policy experts Anne-Marie Slaughter and Emily Lawrence. “If the US managed to coordinate with the Soviet Union on space policy during the Cold War, it can find a way to cooperate with China now,” they note.

Slaughter, a former director of policy planning in the US State Department from 2009 to 2011, believes that President Joe Biden’s team should distance from Trump’s accords and instead pursue a new course within the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

“Biden can restore some of America’s global legitimacy by working to establish a multilateral framework, negotiated with all relevant parties that protects areas of common interest while granting internationally accepted commercial opportunities,” Slaughter and Lawrence wrote.

It will not be an easy task, they say, but a necessary one. “Without an international framework that includes all major spacefaring countries, the moon could become the next Wild West.”

The race is on. It has been for a while. So much so that NASA has laid out a $28 billion plan to launch an unmanned mission around the moon in 2021, followed by a crewed moon flyby in 2023, then a lunar landing in 2024. 

NASA plans to build a permanent moon-orbiting base called the Gateway, similar to the ISS. From there, the agency hopes to build a base on the lunar surface, where it can mine the resources required to fly the first astronauts to Mars. Related: A Glimmer Of Hope For Oil Markets

Russia has been pursuing plans in recent years to return to the moon, potentially travelling further into outer space.

Roscosmos revealed in 2018 plans to establish a long-term base on the moon over the next two decades, while President Vladimir Putin has vowed to launch a mission to Mars “very soon.”

Experts warn of brewing space mining war among US, China and Russia
NASA outlined in 2019 its long-term approach to lunar exploration, which includes setting up a “base camp” on the moon’s south pole. (Artist’s rendition courtesy of NASA.)

The US, Russia and China are not the first nor the only nations to jump on board the lunar mining train.

Luxembourg, one of the first countries to set its eyes on the possibility of mining celestial bodies, created in 2018 a Space Agency (LSA) to boost exploration and commercial utilization of resources from Near Earth Objects.

Unlike NASA, LSA does not carry out research or launches. Its purpose is to accelerate collaborations between economic project leaders of the space sector, investors and other partners.

The tiny European nation announced in November plans to create a European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC), in charge of laying the foundations for exploiting extra-terrestrial resources.

Luxembourg is also supporting a program to begin extracting resources from the Moon by 2025.

The mission, in charge of the European Space Agency in partnership with ArianeGroup, plans to extract waste-free nuclear energy thought to be worth trillions of dollars.

Trillion-dollar market

Both China and India have also floated ideas about extracting Helium-3 from the Earth’s natural satellite. Beijing has already landed on the moon twice in the 21st century, with more missions to follow.

In Canada, most initiatives have come from the private sector. One of the most touted was Northern Ontario-based Deltion Innovations partnership with Moon Express, the first American private space exploration firm to have been granted government permission to travel beyond Earth’s orbit.

Space ventures in the works include plans to mine asteroids, track space debris, build the first human settlement on Mars, and billionaire Elon Musk’s own plan for an unmanned mission to the red planet.

Geologists, as well as emerging companies, such as US-based Planetary Resources, a firm pioneering the space mining industry, believe asteroids are packed with iron ore, nickel and precious metals at much higher concentrations than those found on Earth, making up a market valued in the trillions.

On December 5, 2020, a metallic asteroid 140 miles wide and worth an estimated $10,000 quadrillion made its closest approach to our planet.

Experts warn of brewing space mining war among US, China and Russia
In this concept image, a resource prospector carrying a payload roves on the lunar surface. (Image courtesy of NASA.)

“With NASA and other companies investing in and developing nuclear power for use in space travel and colonization, the reality of mining asteroids is closer than ever before,” says Bob Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp.

With proven successful fusion energy experiments under their belt, US Nuclear and Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies (MIFTI) believe they are only a few years away from building the world’s first fusion power generator.

Fusion power releases up to four times as much energy as fission, and uses fuel that is lightweight, low-cost, safe, and sustainable.

A spacecraft with fusion-powered propulsion systems could reach the asteroid belt in as little as seven months. According to Goldstein, it could be powerful enough to transport the asteroid to an earth orbit where it would be much more efficient to mine and transport these valuable resources to earth.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump

Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021

5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021
Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw
Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021

Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com