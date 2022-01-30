How Would A Russian Incursion Impact Commodities?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 90.03 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 4.639 +0.356 +8.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.786 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 3 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 62 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 73.76 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.61 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 87.01 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 84.21 -0.74 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 90.51 +1.69 +1.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.85 -0.74 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 4 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 2 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 4 days NordStream2

Breaking News:

Chevron Books Best Yearly Earnings Since 2014 

The Nickel Supply Squeeze Could Send Prices Even Higher

The Nickel Supply Squeeze Could Send Prices Even Higher

Growing demand for electric vehicles…

Kazakhstan Calls For Higher Taxes On Miners

Kazakhstan Calls For Higher Taxes On Miners

Violent protests in Kazakhstan have…

Restocking Efforts Lift Steel Prices

Restocking Efforts Lift Steel Prices

Restocking efforts and strong demand…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Would A Russian Incursion Impact Commodities?

By Ag Metal Miner - Jan 30, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • The ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine has raised the possibility of new sanctions on trade with major Russian metals producers.
  • Experts and analyst firms predicted a sharp hike in the price of global commodities, including energy and metal if the Russian-Ukraine standoff escalates.
  • ING Think Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson said the escalation of the conflict could “potentially” lead to tightening in the energy, metal and agricultural markets.
Join Our Community

Metals experts and analysts from around the world have reacted to the on-going Russia-Ukraine tension by saying any escalation would have a negative impact on global metals markets.

The continued geopolitical worries have raised the possibility of new sanctions on trade with major Russian metals producers. This could further squeeze the tight aluminum, copper and nickel supply markets.

Base metals in various bourses have already rallied as supply constraints continue to tighten markets. According to a report by Bloomberg Quint, LME cash copper, for the first time in three months, broke through the US$ 10,000/MT ceiling mid-Jan before slipping back. In the week ending Jan. 20, it was at US$ 9,925/mt. Aluminum, too, trades above $3,000/MT. Incidentally, Russia sits on about 10% of the world’s copper reserves. It also serves as a major producer of aluminum.

Energy and metals prices to increase

Experts and analyst firms predicted a sharp hike in the price of global commodities, including energy and metal if the Russian-Ukraine standoff escalates. In addition, it could also lead to the imposition of even more sanctions on Russia.

Domestically, Russia battles massive inflation. The Russian ruble has slid over 10% since the end of October. Inflation stands at 8.4%, double the Central Bank’s official four percent target. Therefore, the confrontation with Ukraine, if it happens, will likely compound Russia’s economic problems even more.

Conflict does not help global aluminum supply position

From a global metals perspective, especially the aluminum sector, Alcoa Corp, the US’ largest aluminum producer, has warned that any aggression could impact supply out of Russia. The Bloomberg Quint report quoted Chief Executive Roy Harvey as saying the conflict would lead to a rise in energy prices, which in turn, could negatively impact the aluminum industry because of the high energy consumption required. According to the US Geological Survey, Russia accounted for about 3.6 MMT of aluminum production in 2020. Russia tied with India as the second-largest producer in the world.

Like Alcoa’s CEO, other analysts, too, believe that any further sanctions on Russia will adversely impact its energy sector. This in turn, would push metals prices higher. Energy-intensive smelters have already complained of high electricity prices. The latter has even led to zinc capacity reductions.

The ING Think research team has said in a new report that the geopolitical tensions with Russia “may end up having important implications for the eurozone if the gas supply starts to be used as a means of retaliation against sanctions.”

It would adversely affect more than the commodity flows that go through or originate from Ukraine, according to this Hindu Business Line report.

Markets to further tighten

ING Think Head of Commodities Strategy Warren Patterson said the escalation of the conflict could “potentially” lead to tightening in the energy, metal and agricultural markets.

All in all, except for some positivity in crude oil supply, analysts have painted a bleak scenario over the fallout of any further escalation in the standoff between the two neighbors.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Restocking Efforts Lift Steel Prices
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com