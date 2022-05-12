Gold And Silver Fall As Rising Interest Rates Dampen Sentiment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.7 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 107.1 -0.42 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.732 +0.092 +1.20%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.899 -0.052 -1.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.771 +0.086 +2.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.771 +0.086 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.6 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.8 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.7 +3.35 +3.24%
Graph down Basra Light 163 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.0 +3.78 +3.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 +3.39 +3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.88 +6.14 +7.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.61 +5.95 +6.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.9 +5.95 +5.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 106.1 +5.95 +5.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 104.0 +5.95 +6.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 103.3 +5.95 +6.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.8 +5.95 +5.90%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 101.5 +5.95 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.4 -3.49 -3.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 +5.70 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 8 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 24 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

More Oil From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Heads To Europe

How Russia’s War Is Impacting Global Metals Prices

How Russia’s War Is Impacting Global Metals Prices

Global base metals prices have…

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Global lithium demand is rising…

China’s COVID Lockdowns Push Copper Prices Lower

China’s COVID Lockdowns Push Copper Prices Lower

Copper prices looked bullish at…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold And Silver Fall As Rising Interest Rates Dampen Sentiment

By Ag Metal Miner - May 12, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Rising interest rates aren’t always kind to precious metals investors.
  • Gold and silver are widely seen as a hedge against inflation, and the Fed’s moves could be to blame for recent price weakness. 
  • The U.S. dollar has also shown strength in recent weeks, adding further downward pressure to precious metals.
Join Our Community

Rising interest rates tend to dampen investor sentiment toward precious metals. Gold and silver typically act as a store of value, particularly during periods of high inflation. Therefore, the Fed’s half-point interest rate increase can largely be blamed for recent price weakness. In essence, the market has priced in the policies deployed by the Fed.

During times of uncertainty, gold and silver are considered safe-haven assets. In this case, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, and the VIX (volatility index) are providing tailwinds for precious metals. Silver, on the other hand, has not seen the same highs. This is precisely why many experts are claiming that its time has come.

However, from a technical analysis perspective, prices have begun to break down. Indeed, the macro trend has already turned to the downside, while price action shows signs of a market structure shifting downward on daily/weekly time frames. Moreover, support levels and price floors have yet to be established. As you can see, this has left silver to plummet through prior lows and take out any retail support.

Gold Prices Look Similar to Silver

The precious metals MMI also shows that gold prices have continued their downward trend as well. This is mostly due to a recent shift in market structure beginning in late April. As prior lows continue to show weakness, price action suggests gold will look for stronger support levels. We suggest these will range between $1780-$1820/troy ounce, as indicated in the graph.

Platinum Also Saw Price Declines

Platinum prices declined by over 5% percent month over month. Of course, platinum’s number one end-use application remains auto exhaust systems. And while global automakers show some month-over-month growth, production remains well below pre-pandemic production levels.

In Other News: The Dollar Gains Strength

The US dollar continued its recent ascent, moving from 98.63 to over 103. Typically, a strong dollar equates to lower commodity prices. Interestingly enough, the CRB index appears to have held onto its gains while shifting into a short-term sideways pattern. Although April’s CPI finally dropped (to 8.3%), the decline was merely a result of drops in energy prices. The remaining core index has yet to find a floor. Still, according to the WSJ, the core price index increased by .6% after March’s .3% gain.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Russia’s War Is Impacting Global Metals Prices
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com