Flood Of Russian Aluminum Undermines Accuracy Of LME Prices

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.43 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.97 +0.57 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.67 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.720 -0.043 -1.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.957 +0.052 +1.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 83.42 -1.58 -1.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.957 +0.052 +1.79%

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.12 +2.00 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.10 +2.10 +2.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.78 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 619 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.73 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.65 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 72 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.82 -1.58 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.97 -1.58 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.22 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 79.82 -1.58 -1.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.07 -1.58 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.32 -1.58 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.32 -1.58 -1.98%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Indonesia Looks To Attract EV Producers With Zero Export Duty

China's Aluminum Imports Skyrocket Amid Domestic Supply Shortages

China's Aluminum Imports Skyrocket Amid Domestic Supply Shortages

China has significantly increased its…

The Nickel Market's Roller Coaster Ride

The Nickel Market's Roller Coaster Ride

Nickel prices have stabilized after…

From Mongolia To Mexico: America’s Global Pursuit Of Critical Minerals

From Mongolia To Mexico: America’s Global Pursuit Of Critical Minerals

The global transition to clean…

Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Flood Of Russian Aluminum Undermines Accuracy Of LME Prices

By Metal Miner - Aug 11, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The LME aluminum quotation is under scrutiny for potentially not representing the true global aluminum prices, with market variations influenced by the LME's quotes.
  • About 80% of the LME's warranted aluminum stocks were from Russian brands by June's end, but China's waning appetite for Russian primary metal might impact this.
  • As China's domestic production rises, the decrease in its imports of Russian metal could result in the LME being flooded with primarily Russian aluminum, affecting the LME's aluminum prices.
Aluminum

Via Metal Miner

MetalMiner actively posts on a variety of metals and market developments. However, we prefer to discuss topics that our clients bring to us, especially those that keep buyers awake at night. One such topic that has been recurring over recent months is the anxiety surrounding the LME aluminum quotation. Specifically, there has been a lot of talk over the LME’s potential failure to reflect the true value of global aluminum prices. Although it may be an oversimplified statement, it is essential to note that there is no single global aluminum price. Instead, every market in the world has primary aluminum prices. That said, the London Metal Exchange quotations broadly influence these prices, factoring in premiums and discounts to account for local costs, taxes, and supply/demand pressures.

The primary concern keeping buyers up at night is the supply/demand position. Specifically, the worry stems from the oversupply of Russian aluminum and the limited supply of non-Russian metal on the exchange. This situation could potentially lead to an excess of the exchange’s metal coming from a supply source that too few buyers are willing to use. This, in turn, could cause the LME price to trade at a discount to its actual value. Last month, we reported wild swings in the Contango/Backwardation on the LME. This mainly stemmed from traders competing for parcels of non-Russian brands. However, the scarcity of non-Russian metal has far-reaching consequences beyond the exchange itself.

Aluminum Prices, China, and the LME’s Russian Metal Problem

According to Reuters, Russian brands accounted for approximately 80% of the warranted aluminum stocks on the LME by the end of June. Moreover, the situation has likely worsened since then. Asian warehouses store a significant portion of this metal, as China has been the largest consumer of Russian metal, both directly and from the LME. Nevertheless, Reuters observed that China’s appetite for Russian primary metal seems to be weakening. Last year, the trade between Russia and China was robust, with China exporting Alumina to Russia and receiving primary ingots in return.

This trade was advantageous for China, especially during a drought in Yunnan that curtailed its smelting capacity. Indeed, Chinese imports of Russian-brand primary aluminum increased from 291,000 metric tons in 2021 to 462,000 metric tons last year. The pace of imports accelerated further during the first half of this year, with Russian metal imports surging by 177% year-on-year to 414,000 metric tons. At the time, Russian aluminum accounted for 85% of Chinese imports.

Aluminum Rebound in China

However, due to an increase in water supply, China’s domestic production rebounded by an annualized three-quarters of a million tons over the second quarter. This raises the serious risk that Chinese imports of Russian material will decline in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, Russia has continued finding customers for its primary metal. However, European aluminum producers are now voicing concerns about Turkish semi-finished products flooding the market, supported by cheap Russian primary metal. Indeed, the potential loss of a significant proportion of Chinese demand may result in more Russian metal flooding the LME. This could lead to a pool of almost exclusively Russian metal with limited buyers. This, in turn, could potentially undermine LME aluminum prices compared to those physical buyers would have to pay for non-Russian metal.

A Problem Worth Considering

The LME may argue that mechanisms exist to accommodate such distortions. Examples include the physical delivery premium, which has always been a measure of regional demand relative to global demand.

However, this premium is incapable of reflecting specific brands or origins. As we previously reported, the LME has periodically reviewed and decided against banning deliveries of Russian metal. A reason for this is concerns about the legal consequences, as Russian metal is not subject to sanctions. If a discount emerged, it could open the possibility for a Price Reporting Agency to launch a Non-Russian Delivery Premium. Both mills and consumers could use this to reflect the true cost of the metal supporting their processing. Though we haven’t reached that point yet, the possibility continues to cause concern among metal buyers. Therefore, perhaps it should be a more pressing matter of consideration.

By Stuart Burns

Metal Miner

