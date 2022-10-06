Automakers are struggling to secure steel supply.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.89 +1.13 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.81 +1.44 +1.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +1.09 +1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.956 +0.026 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 +0.023 +0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 +0.023 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 311 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 9 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Czechs Propose 60% Tax On Excess Energy Profits

Aluminum Prices Soar By Record 8.5% As LME Weighs Ban On Russian Metals

Aluminum Prices Soar By Record 8.5% As LME Weighs Ban On Russian Metals

Industrial metals surged following news…

Strong Dollar Threatens Demand For Industrial Metals

Strong Dollar Threatens Demand For Industrial Metals

Growing fears of a looming…

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

The copper industry has bounced…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 06, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Consumer demand for cars is holding firm.
  • Smelter shutdowns in China and Europe are impacting steel producers.
  • Automakers are struggling to secure steel supply.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner 

The MetalMiner Automotive MMI dropped substantially in October, dipping by 9.08%. Manufacturing limitations due to energy shortages and smelter shutdowns remain the ongoing trend in car manufacturing. However, consumer demand for cars, especially in the US, still holds firm. This leaves many in the automotive industry trying to find a balance between available supplies and consumer demand.

Car Manufacturing Fighting the Odds

Smelter shutdowns in China and Europe are impacting the production of the steel used to fashion cars. However, the demand to purchase vehicles remains strong. To satisfy this, sufficient steel supply must begin circulating globally before more vehicle manufacturing can occur.

Steel isn’t the only car material currently struggling. The automotive industry is plagued by the lack of parts and pieces for vehicle microchips. Fortunately, some microchips are starting to make a comeback. Still, chip production is a slow process, as the tiny devices contain many complex components.They also require numerous materials like tin, silicon, etc. Acquiring these different metals in the proper forms and grades could become challenging in potentially-recessionary conditions, especially when supply is already tight.

Car Manufacturing Rising: UK on The Fence

There is even more good news for the car manufacturing industry, as consumer demand continues to rise globally. In the UK alone, car production rose for four months straight until August, rising a total of 34% from the previous year. EV demand also continues to aid the car manufacturing industry, meaning metals like lithium and cobalt remain highly coveted commodities.

Still, not everyone in the UK agrees on the efficiency of the EV vehicle increase. Up to 31% of Forbes’ surveyed audience, which consisted of UK EV drivers, complained about waiting in long charging lines. The same group agrees that the UK government needs to expand charging capabilities. Despite this, UK new vehicle registrations continue to rise, growing 9.6% in September compared to August’s 3.4% downturn.

China, Europe, and Ongoing Steel Shortages

Both the car and steel manufacturing industries saw a modest bounce in August. However, whether or not the trend will continue remains unclear. MetalMiner has noted the impact of supply chain shortages and steel smelter shutdowns numerous times, and those problems seem to be compounding rather than going away.

An ongoing trend for steel-reliant manufacturers seems to be finding alternatives to Chinese metals. After all, China’s property crisis and industrial limitations over the past 3-4 months continue to hit the global steel market particularly hard. And with Europe facing energy rationing this winter in light of the Nord Stream 1 fiasco, steel output in Europe will be limited.

By AG Metal Miner

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The West’s Rare Earth Rush Is Being Threatened By Ongoing Energy Crisis
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com