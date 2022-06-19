Are Aluminum Prices About To Break Out?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 109.6 -8.03 -6.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 113.1 -6.69 -5.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 2 days 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.944 -0.520 -6.97%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 3.793 -0.163 -4.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.8 -7.98 -7.20%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.793 -0.163 -4.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 116.0 +1.13 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 3 days 119.6 +1.35 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 111.0 -3.76 -3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 202 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 118.4 -3.79 -3.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 119.3 -3.77 -3.06%
Chart Girassol 3 days 117.5 -3.76 -3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 119.2 -4.49 -3.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 112.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 116.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 111.0 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 107.8 -3.50 -3.15%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 20 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Mulls What To Do After The Oil Pact Ends

Steel Prices Are Sliding

Steel Prices Are Sliding

Steel prices in the United…

Is The Battery Boom Officially Over?

Is The Battery Boom Officially Over?

Goldman Sachs thinks the battery…

The LME Is Facing $500 Million In Lawsuits Over Nickel Short Squeeze

The LME Is Facing $500 Million In Lawsuits Over Nickel Short Squeeze

The nickel crisis is back…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Aluminum Prices About To Break Out?

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 19, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Aluminum supply is being squeezed by soaring demand. 
  • Inventories have fallen significantly, but prices have not responded. 
  • Analysts expect aluminum prices could climb in the short-to-medium term.
Join Our Community

In Aluminum trading, inventory levels directly linked with price direction continue through 2022. Demand outstripping supply caused falling inventory, and many assume prices are due to rise, except they’re not. According to a Reuters report, LME inventories fell steadily this year with total inventory down by 479,000 metric tons in the first four months of 2022. Aluminum prices have been on a bear run since the beginning of March, coming down from a high of $3839/ton to $2577/ton. These numbers sit below the start-of-the-year level around $2813/ton. The WBMS reports that the aluminum market swung into a surplus for the January to April 2022 period of 400k tons.

Lower Aluminum Supply with Deceptive Pricing

The headline on-warrant exchange stocks does not point to a fall in inventory. Instead, it indicates a switch from expensive on-warrant LME warehouse storage to less expensive off warrant. This is also called shadow stock. The trend points broadly downwards across both on-warrant and shadow stocks. Only a short term up blip in April for shadow stocks (which retracted back down in May) occurred.

Why didn’t the marketing respond with higher prices? If inventory continues to fall that must mean demand outstrips supply. Metals prices would go up not down.

Over the last 10-15 years the LME price failed to reflect the true market price. Not only to judge the cost to consumers but the reality of market demand. The physical delivery premium remains the measure to use.

Aluminum Premiums Rise and High-Energy Prices Induce Stress

To no surprise, the LME introduced a suite of financially settled delivery premium hedging products back in 2019. This acknowledgment indicated that only part of the story consists of traditional metals contracts.

Today aluminum physical delivery premiums sit near record highs of $600 per tonne over LME cash in the European market and $750 in the U.S. Midwest, effectively removing any incentive to deliver onto the market. Such eye-watering premiums sit available for physical delivery. The physical delivery premiums show why exchange inventories continue to fall.

Related: Steel Could Soar As The World Transitions To Renewable Energy

Aluminum and zinc smelters are closing across Europe due to record high energy prices. As a result, there’s little prospect of physical delivery premiums falling. Exchange inventories may fall further, and metal prices could ease further. However, delivery premiums emerge as the only metric giving a true picture of the tightness of the market.

China COVID Lockdowns Ending May Effect Demand

The prevailing narrative shows demand is slowing and output is rising. The focus is on China gradually reopening after two months of COVID-19 lockdowns. However, there’s uncertainty if the Chinese economy will fully recover. SHFE price at a premium to the LME. Such exports only remain possible by the strength of the physical delivery premiums.

Continued high physical delivery premiums stand out as the likely trend. High power costs will likely sit here through 2023. If Chinese exports pick up further those delivery premiums could be at risk of a downside due to increased Chinese supply. Volumes are not sufficient enough to dent the localized metal scarcity in Europe or the USA. Demand will eventually hit recessionary forces which will reduce consumption. This will eventually lead to a softening of sky-high physical delivery premiums. This will finally bring metal prices, delivery premiums, and inventory levels into some semblance and normality.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Steel Prices Are Sliding
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com