Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.92 +2.65 +3.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.93 +2.73 +3.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.11 +2.41 +3.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 +0.209 +8.92%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.097 +3.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.097 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Trading At Big Discount To Dubai Oil

DRC Eyes Peru’s Position As Second-Largest Copper Producer

DRC Eyes Peru’s Position As Second-Largest Copper Producer

As the Democratic Republic of…

EU Steel Consumption Predicted To Surge In 2024

EU Steel Consumption Predicted To Surge In 2024

Eurofer projects a 5.4% increase…

Copper Prices Trounced By Falling Demand

Copper Prices Trounced By Falling Demand

Copper prices touched a six-month…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aluminum Prices Flatline As LME Grapples With Russian Inventory

By Ag Metal Miner - Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) dropped 3.19% from May to June as the share of Russian aluminum in LME warehouses surged to 68% in May.
  • The correlation between LME and CME aluminum prices is eroding modestly, indicating a possible regionalization of the aluminum market and increasing irrelevance of LME prices to Western buyers.
  • India has requested tariff exemptions for aluminum and steel products offering to remove tariffs on certain U.S. agricultural goods in response to the Trump administration’s 2018 tariffs.
Join Our Community
Aluminium

Via AG Metal Miner

Aluminum prices continue to lack enough strength to form either bearish or bullish trends. Since aluminum prices have yet to break out of range meaningfully and there is no established uptrend or downtrend, the market remains highly risky. Altogether, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) dropped 3.19% from May to June.

Russian Aluminum in LME Warehouses Up to 68%

The LME continues to have a Russian problem. Following a slight dip in April, the share of Russian aluminum in LME warehouses jumped to 68% in May. The problem originated last fall when the exchange chose not to restrict or ban Russian material from its warehouses. The move came despite a growing amount of governments and companies opting to sanction it.

The LME ultimately dismissed the risk of such a build-up. At the time, it argued that a slowdown in the West and the number of countries still willing to purchase Russian aluminum would ultimately help inventories regulate themselves. However, this has not happened. Instead, the LME’s use as a global benchmark appears increasingly at risk.

The LME seems to recognize growing market concern over the disproportionate presence of Russian-origin primary aluminum, as the most recent monthly country of origin (COO) data came alongside a formal update. The exchange began adding COO data to its inventory stocks at the start of the year to improve transparency and ostensibly alleviate market concern. In this case, the additional information “the LME considers helpful to provide” included warrant and inventory outflow data that, at least in the view of the LME, means “a meaningful set of global consumers continue to accept Russian metal.”

Related: Mexican State Firm Was The Top Net Buyer Of U.S. Natural Gas In 2022

The scandal-ridden exchange noted it would continue to monitor inventory data. However, it once again chose to take no further steps to regulate inflows of Russian material. In the absence of any moves by the LME, supply from India will play an important role as a counterweight to Russia, as it has throughout the year.

LME, CME Correlation Strong But Declining

Source: Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

Aluminum is certainly not the only contract at risk for the LME. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the LME lost benchmark status for part of the nickel market. As Christel Bories, CEO of ferronickel producer Eramet SA, stated, an index from Shanghai Metals Market “has become the benchmark” for ferronickel pricing.

While the CME opted not to create a nickel contract in the wake of the LME’s nickel squeeze, it does have an aluminum contract with enough liquidity to make it viable for use as a contracting mechanism.

Currently, LME and CME aluminum prices continue to move largely in tandem, although the two are not the same. (MetalMiner publishes both within Insights). Since 2022, CME prices carried an average premium of $8/mt over LME prices. That delta currently sits at almost $23/st as the rising presence of discounted Russian material weighs on LME prices.

While it remains strong, the correlation between the two prices is now eroding, albeit modestly. LME and CME aluminum prices boast a 99.56% correlation that began in early 2022. However, when considering only the first 5.5 months of 2023, that correlation slides to 97.74%. The correlation between the two prices may continue to erode as the aluminum market appears increasingly regionalized, and as a result, we could see LME prices become increasingly less relevant to Western buyers.

Source: Insights, Chart & Correlation Analysis Tool

ADVERTISEMENT

India Requests Tariff Exemptions for Aluminum, Steel

Meanwhile, India recently became the latest country to request tariff exemptions for aluminum and steel products. India’s move comes a year after the EU and UK successfully negotiated tariff rate quotas (TRQs). In its recent request, India offered to remove tariffs on certain U.S. agricultural goods. The country took these measures in response to the Trump administration’s 2018 tariffs. The tariff marked a 25% duty on steel imports and a 10% duty on aluminum imports.

A source from the Indian government hinted at flexibility should the U.S. wish to address other trade measures. However, according to Reuters, the chance of approval for India’s request appears unlikely, which will mean no market impact. 

Instead, the U.S. will likely remain protective of its domestic producers ahead of several new mills coming online. The completion of construction on Novelis’ Alabama mill and Steel Dynamics’ Mississippi mill will add an expected 850,000 tons of new U.S. capacity. While both are not due to start producing until 2025, rising capacity in the U.S. could become an additional challenge for the LME. As the market becomes increasingly deglobalized, this could pave the way for the increased use of CME prices for contracts.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Infrastructure Projects Provide Support Amid Falling Steel Prices
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com