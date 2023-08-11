Workers Cleared To Vote On Strike At Australia LNG Plants

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.06 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.68 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.39 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.801 +0.038 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.919 +0.014 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 83.42 -1.58 -1.86%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.919 +0.014 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.12 +2.00 +2.32%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.10 +2.10 +2.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.78 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 619 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.73 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.66 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.65 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 72 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 68.82 -1.58 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.97 -1.58 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 83.22 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 79.82 -1.58 -1.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 79.07 -1.58 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 85.32 -1.58 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.32 -1.58 -1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.63 +1.48 +2.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.68 +1.48 +1.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +1.50 +1.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

China’s Imports Of Saudi Oil Set To Soar Despite Production Cuts

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Pace Of Drilling Continues To Slow

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Pace Of Drilling Continues To Slow

The number of active oil…

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

The total amount of fossil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Workers Cleared To Vote On Strike At Australia LNG Plants

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 11, 2023, 4:31 AM CDT

The Fair Work Commission, Australia’s labor regulator, has given the green light to a workers’ union to vote on whether to stage a strike at Australian LNG plants that account for 10% of the global supply.

Workers at Chevron’s LNG export plants Wheatstone and Gorgon have been locked in a dispute with the company over pay and working conditions.

Earlier this week, Woodside Energy and Chevron initiated talks with trade unions at their Australian LNG projects in a bid to avoid industrial action.

The workers’ union Offshore Alliance told Reuters on Thursday that it had not reached an agreement with Chevron on several issues including pay.

Natural gas prices in Europe on Wednesday jumped by as much as 30% as word spread that Australian LNG workers were preparing for strikes, seeking higher wages and better job security.

The spike highlighted Europe’s precarious gas position. Even though storage is fuller than usual and gas traders have even taken to storing gas in Ukraine despite the risks, the continent’s new dependence on LNG exposes it to potentially significant price swings.

“Natural gas prices are likely to remain volatile in the coming days, at least until there is some clarity surrounding potential strike action at a number of Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Friday.

Despite the fact that Europe remains in a comfortable situation with storage over 88% full across the EU, the market will have to watch closely how the labor dispute in Australia will unfold, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The potential for prolonged industrial action at a number of Australian LNG facilities could put a little over 10% of global LNG supply at risk, and given Europe’s growing reliance on LNG, this would (as already seen in recent days) have an impact on European gas prices as Asian buyers compete more aggressively for alternative supply,” ING said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Nigeria Oil Output Drops 12% In July

Next Post

China’s Imports Of Saudi Oil Set To Soar Despite Production Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com