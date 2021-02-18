Why Investors Are Buying Bonds Of The World's Most Indebted Oil Company

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 60.06 -1.08 -1.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 -0.95 -1.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.162 -5.03%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 61.59 +1.09 +1.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 58 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.162 -5.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.28 +0.68 +1.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.24 +0.60 +1.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.91 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.07 +0.51 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.48 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.44 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.75 +1.17 +2.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.41 +1.11 +2.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 60.16 +1.11 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 61.56 +1.11 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 58.66 +1.11 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.91 +1.11 +1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.66 +1.11 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 55.81 +1.11 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.00 +1.00 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.09 +1.09 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.04 +1.09 +1.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.25 +1.00 +1.78%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 6 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 3 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 12 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 day December 10, 2020 House Oversight Committee Resurrected Investigation into Senator McConnell's wife Elaine Chao and Family Shipping business. Afterwards McConnell blasted Trump for exercising right to contest election. Then . . .
  • 1 day Inpeachment 2.0
  • 3 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 13 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Set To Exceed Pipeline Gas Exports Next Year

Oil Majors Are Driving A Wind Energy Revolution

Oil Majors Are Driving A Wind Energy Revolution

The UK is on track…

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Energy Stocks

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Investors Are Buying Bonds Of The World's Most Indebted Oil Company

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 18, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Despite the fact that the yield on the benchmark bonds of Mexico’s Pemex is so high that it would typically mean a company is on its way to default, investors are buying bonds of the state-owned oil firm, certain that the government will not leave one of its most important assets to default on its bonds.

Asset managers who hold Pemex bonds are confident that despite the continuous worsening of the oil firm’s finances, the government, especially the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will never allow the firm to default, the managers told Bloomberg this week.

López Obrador, a leftist populist, came to power with the promise to increase state support for Pemex and make the state-run major the pillar of a turnaround for the country’s declining oil production.

Pemex—a heavily indebted company—relies on issuing bonds to finance and refinance its maturities, and the financial situation at the Mexican state oil firm has further deteriorated since oil prices crashed in March last year.

Despite mounting debts and declining crude production, Pemex is focused on a US$8-billion refinery, Dos Bocas, planned for López Obrador’s home state of Tabasco. The planned refinery was a key campaign pledge of the president to reduce Mexico’s reliance on fuel and refined product imports, most of which come from the United States.   

“This particular administration and this particular president has been a longstanding supporter and a champion of the nationalization of the oil and gas industry in Mexico,” Pramol Dhawan, responsible for emerging markets at Pimco, a large holder of Pemex debt, told Bloomberg, noting that it is very unlikely the government would let Pemex default on its bonds. 

The Mexican government is mulling over additional tax relief measures for Pemex to help it reduce the biggest debt load in the global oil industry, deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said at the end of last year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Volkswagen Shares Jump After News Of Possible Porsche Listing

Next Post

U.S. LNG Exports Set To Exceed Pipeline Gas Exports Next Year

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL
Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move


Most Commented

Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

BlackRock Is Turning Up The Heat On Oil Companies
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com