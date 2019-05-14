“Wake the **** Up!” Bill Nye Says About Climate Change

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.94 +0.92 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.86 +1.09 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.47 +0.66 +1.51%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 1 min Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 9 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 23 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 11 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

LNG Shippers Gear Up For Hurricane Season

LNG Shippers Gear Up For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season could disrupt the…

Is This The Most Underrated Upstream Player In The Industry?

Is This The Most Underrated Upstream Player In The Industry?

Investors haven’t been huge fans…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

“Wake the **** Up!” Bill Nye Says About Climate Change

By Julianne Geiger - May 14, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT Bill Nye

 “The planet’s on fire,” were some of the milder words that Bill Nye The Science Guy used in HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”, to describe his thoughts on climate change, adding a few other choice words for the so-called climate deniers, telling them to “Wake the **** Up”—a far cry from his normal PBS kid-directed schtick that seeks to educate, rather than berate.

Pulling no punches, Nye was speaking directly to members of Congress—at least those that are not on the climate change bandwagon that has become the cause de celebre for progressive democrats such as AOC through the Green New Deal and carbon pricing.

Nye supported the AOC and the Green New Deal, selling the latter as a solution for global warming. Nye went a step further and chastised critics of the plan, who have pointed out the GND’s shortcomings when it comes to the plan’s ambiguous details, thin plan for executing it, and likely high costs.

Nye’s scathing words for those who oppose the plan didn’t stop there.

Said Nye of the proposed solutions “…when something costs more, people buy less of it….” Shaming his audience further with the barb, “Nothing is free, you idiots.”

Nye has long been an advocate for climate change measures, going toe to toe with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on the legitimacy of the science behind climate change, and debating whether climate change is human-driven. However, Nye has irked those in the climate change camp by tagging along with climate denier Republic Rep. Jim Bridenstine to Trump’s State of the Union address—a move that some in the scientific community said inadvertently backed climate denial.

Nye’s open chastisement of the climate-denier crowd may just buy him back some cred with his scientific peers.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Through New Legislation

Next Post

Large Crude Build Weighs On Oil Rally

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Greg Pearson on May 15 2019 said:
    So silly that a guy who is qualified only to be a high-school science teacher has become the face of climatology. And now he resorts to these tactics to try to sell theories. Regardless of your stance on climate change, clearly the movement isn't working in most hearts and minds. People aren't sold on the evidence, and yelling at them and cursing isn't going to change that.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com