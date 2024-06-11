Volkswagen and Isuzu Chill South Africa’s EV Ambitions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.54 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.51 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.54 -0.36 -0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.026 +0.120 +4.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 -0.013 -0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 221 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 -0.013 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.93 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.34 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.05 +1.51 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.79 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.34 +1.38 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 64.54 +2.21 +3.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.89 +2.21 +2.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.14 +2.21 +2.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.24 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.99 +2.21 +3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.94 +2.21 +2.81%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.34 +2.21 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.97 +2.21 +3.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.37 +2.21 +3.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Volkswagen and Isuzu Chill South Africa’s EV Ambitions

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Recent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion…

Construction Sector Bouncing Back as Inflation Fears Ease

Construction Sector Bouncing Back as Inflation Fears Ease

The UK construction industry continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen and Isuzu Chill South Africa’s EV Ambitions

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 11, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Major car manufacturers Volkswagen and Isuzu Motors do not have immediate plans to make electric or hybrid vehicles in South Africa despite generous tax breaks the country introduced earlier this year.

South Africa said in February that companies that invest in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country would be able to claim a 150% tax deduction on these investments, beginning in 2026. The country aims to attract EV manufacturing and incentivize its EV and hydrogen industries, which are relatively small and underdeveloped.   

However, Volkswagen and Isuzu plan to remain focused on vehicles with internal combustion engines in South Africa, the respective regional heads of the two auto manufacturers told Bloomberg.

While Volkswagen and Isuzu don’t have plans for EV or hybrid vehicle manufacturing in South Africa, another major carmaker, Stellantis, is weighing the possibility of expanding its South African production into the new-energy vehicles (NEVs), as EVs, plug-in hybrids, and traditional hybrids are known.

Stellantis’s decision would depend on whether a market for these vehicles emerges in South Africa, the managing director of the company’s South African unit, Mike Whitfield, told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

In five years “it’s a high probability but there’s no final decision,” said Whitfield of Stellantis, the manufacturer of Jeep.

South Africa’s NEV market is rising, but from a very small base, and sales are not in numbers that would currently warrant mass EV manufacturing in the country.

Sales of NEVs in South Africa jumped by 65% last year, but the overall number was just 7,693 units of hybrids and EVs sold. NEVs accounted for only 1.45% of all new cars sold in the country in 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

NEV sales in the first quarter of 2024 jumped by nearly 83%, to 3,042 NEVs, compared to 1,665 vehicles sold during the same period in 2023, according to the Q1 2024 quarterly review of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Utility Giant Plans $1.9-Billion Rights Issue to Boost Growth

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com