Volkswagen CEO: EVs Will Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles In “2 To 3 Years”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.66 -0.41 -0.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.99 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.074 +0.014 +0.34%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 0.000 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.07 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 0.000 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 72.03 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.19 +0.94 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 69.23 +1.08 +1.58%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 75.37 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 73.36 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.88 +0.79 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.19 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.92 -1.59 -2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.07 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.47 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 70.72 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.07 +0.16 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.02 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 58 mins China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 3 days Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Volkswagen CEO: EVs Will Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles In “2 To 3 Years”

The Net-Zero Narrative Is Riddled With Holes

The Net-Zero Narrative Is Riddled With Holes

The net-zero narrative is sweeping…

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

It seems that Saudi Arabia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen CEO: EVs Will Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles In “2 To 3 Years”

By ZeroHedge - Jul 26, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Ever since the forced adoption of EVs by governments worldwide, all eyes have been on when the electric vehicles would finally make economic sense to produce.

According to Volkswagen, that milestone is still years away but is moving closer. CEO Herbert Diess said at the company's annual general meeting this week that its EVs would see margins at the same level of combustion cars "in two to three years". 

The company also disclosed that its shift to EVs continues on schedule, as it delivered 170,939 all-electric vehicles in the first half of the year. This number is twice as many vehicles as the company delivered last year, according to Bloomberg. 

Diess also stressed that electric mobility is seen as the "only way" to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in road traffic over the next 10 years.

And the company is now also incentivizing its board and executives for its "green" initiatives: Volkswagen adopted a new management board remuneration system that "includes ESG targets", Bloomberg commented. 

Recall, back in March of this year, Volkswagen made its intentions of becoming a key player in EVs known, aspiring to compete with companies like Tesla. 

At the time, the company laid out plans for expanding its EV offerings through 2030, which included dethroning Tesla as the reigning EV world champ. VW hosted its "Power Day" in Q1 and revealed plans to build six "gigafactories" with a total capacity of 240-gigawatt hours per year. 

"The company is aiming to achieve an operating margin between 7% and 8% after 2021. VOW also confirmed it is looking to finish the year at the upper and of a 5% - 6.5% range in 2021. Higher profitability will be achieved through lower costs with as much as 2 billion euros savings identified for 2023 compared to 2020," the company said in Q1, according to StreetInsider

Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on CNBC at the time: “This period is probably the most crucial for the whole industry. Within the next 15 years we will see a total turnover of the industry. Electric cars are taking the lead and then software really becomes the core driver of the industry.”

“Electric cars already today are very, very competitive and they’re becoming more competitive over time. that gives us the certainty that this is the right way going forward. Electric cars actually will bring down the cost of individual mobility further,” he continued.

VW also disclosed at the time that it was working on a "new unified battery cell" to be launched in 2023. Diess said: "The one size fits almost all cell design will radically reduce battery costs ... by up to 50% compared to today. Lower prices for batteries mean more affordable cars, which makes electric vehicles more attractive for customers."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Refiner Reportedly Dodged $2 Billion In Fuel Taxes

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

 Alt text

The IEA’s Climate Warnings Grow Louder, But Is Anyone Listening?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com