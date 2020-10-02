Vietnam Approves Exxon’s $5-Billion LNG-To-Power Project

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.38 -1.34 -3.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.56 -1.37 -3.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 -0.016 -0.63%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 39.12 -1.55 -3.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 -0.016 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.39 +0.55 +1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.72 -1.37 -3.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 41.81 -1.82 -4.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.54 -1.96 -4.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.03 -1.49 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 26.32 -1.51 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.32 -2.90 -7.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 34.72 -4.80 -12.15%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.47 -2.75 -7.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.46 -1.50 -3.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 mins The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 2 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 6 hours What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 12 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 16 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Vietnam Approves Exxon’s $5-Billion LNG-To-Power Project

Mexico’s Crude Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s Crude Oil Future Is In Jeopardy

Mexico’s oil reform, which opened…

Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

The global oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Vietnam Approves Exxon’s $5-Billion LNG-To-Power Project

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 02, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

The port city of Hai Phong in Vietnam has approved a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project for power generation, expected to be developed by U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil and to cost US$5.09 billion.

The people’s committee of the city of Hai Phong approved the project which is expected start electricity generation in 2026 or 2027, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a statement from the Vietnamese city.

The power plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 2.25 gigawatts (GW) when it becomes operational. Capacity will be doubled to 4.5 GW by 2029-2030, the city of Hai Phong said.  

In June this year, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Irtiza Sayyed, President of ExxonMobil LNG Market Development, that Vietnam welcomes the U.S. supermajor’s plans to invest in the Southeast Asian country.

Exxon is exploring the possibility of investing in new projects to develop LNG-to-power plants in Vietnam, the local government said at the time. The plans included a 4-GW LNG-to-power plant in Hai Phong, which could start generating power between 2025 and 2030, and a 3-GW gas-fired power complex in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

While LNG-to-power projects led by Exxon in Vietnam could become reality only in the latter half of this decade, the U.S. oil giant is doubling down in the more immediate future on its operations in Guyana—one of its key focus areas.  

Earlier this week, Exxon made the final investment decision on the Payara offshore oilfield in Guyana. Payara is expected to yield up to 220,000 bpd of crude oil when commercial production begins in 2024.

This would be the third offshore development project of the supermajor in Guyana, which rose to fame thanks to a string of discoveries in the Stabroek block made by Exxon and its partner Hess Corp. So far, the discovered recoverable resources in the block have been estimated at more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Production Tops OPEC+ Quota In September

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com