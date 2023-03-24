Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.41 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.35 -0.56 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.64 -0.86 -1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.159 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.017 -0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.589 -0.017 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 17 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Jet Fuel Is Set To Be A Major Driver Of Oil Demand This Year

Jet Fuel Is Set To Be A Major Driver Of Oil Demand This Year

Jet fuel is set to…

U.S. Drilling Makes Gains As Gas Rig Count Jumps

U.S. Drilling Makes Gains As Gas Rig Count Jumps

The oil rig count this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 24, 2023, 1:25 AM CDT

Crude oil exports from Venezuela have all but dried up as the government investigates oil contracts with a mountain of unpaid oil purchase bills to the tune of $21 billion.

According to Reuters, the investigation, which has so far seen at least 20 arrests and the resignation of Venezuela’s oil minister, is now at a stage where invoices for oil sold are being matched with payments made, according to unnamed sources and documents.

While this goes on, state-owned PDVSA is exporting almost no oil with just four buyers scheduled to take off from Venezuelan ports this week: an Iranian company, A Cuban one, Chevron, and a Chinese company.

Earlier this week, PDVSA documents showed that the company had accumulated $21.2 billion in accounts receivable over the past three years. The amount represented some 84% of the oil it had sold during the period, Reuters noted in a report.

The value of Venezuela’s oil exports was $25.27 billion between January 2020 and March 2023. But documents provided to Venezuela’s attorney general during an audit of PDVSA contracts showed that the state oil firm could only confirm the receipt of just $4.08 billion of this.

What’s more, $3.6 billion of the total receivable sum may never get paid as it concerns cargoes whose buyers never prepaid even a part of the total owed for that cargo.

PDVSA is said to have tightened the prepayment rules for its crude oil after the review of contracts began earlier this year. The Venezuelan state-owned oil company now demands that cargoes be paid in cash or in goods and services that should be received before loadings can take place.

In February, Venezuela’s oil exports fell by 8% because of the contract reviews, which have caused loading delays and bottlenecks at Venezuelan ports as vessels were held until payment for the cargo was confirmed before being let go.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Power Of Siberia Pipeline Deal Could Be Reached This Year

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Three Fires At Pemex Facilities In One Day

Three Fires At Pemex Facilities In One Day

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com