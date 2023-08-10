U.S. To Unfreeze Iran’s Oil Money In Exchange For Prisoner Release

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.87 -1.53 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.39 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 88.50 -1.00 -1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.783 -0.176 -5.95%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.906 -0.023 -0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 85.00 +1.23 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.906 -0.023 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.52 +1.50 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 619 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.79 +1.73 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.71 +2.16 +2.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.58 +2.08 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.20 +0.59 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 72 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 70.40 +1.48 +2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 86.55 +1.48 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.80 +1.48 +1.78%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.40 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.65 +1.48 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.65 +1.48 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 80.65 +1.48 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 86.90 +1.48 +1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.90 +1.48 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.75 +1.46 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.63 +1.48 +2.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.68 +1.48 +1.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.88 +1.48 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +1.50 +1.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s American Refinery Profit Falls In Q2

German Energy Giant Warns Europe’s Crisis Is Not Over Yet

German Energy Giant Warns Europe’s Crisis Is Not Over Yet

While energy markets are significantly…

Germany At Risk Of Natural Gas Shortages For Years To Come

Germany At Risk Of Natural Gas Shortages For Years To Come

INES has warned that Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Unfreeze Iran’s Oil Money In Exchange For Prisoner Release

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 10, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

The United States has agreed to give Iran access to $6 billion in currently frozen Iranian oil revenue currently held in South Korea, media reported on Thursday—in exchange for the release of five Americans imprisoned in Iran.

Iran has released five Iranian/American dual citizens, which now remain under house arrest in a hotel in Tehran. The prisoners will be held in the hotel for weeks until they can board an airplane to return to the United States.

A lawyer for one of the prisoners cautioned that “there are simply no guarantees about what happens from here.”

White House officials have not confirmed what they gave Iran in exchange for the prisoner release, but anonymous sources familiar with the matter suggested that when the Americans are finally allowed to return home, several Iranian nationals doing time for violating sanctions will be released from prison. In addition to the prisoner release, the White House will also arrange a transfer of $6 billion of Iranian oil revenues that are currently being held in South Korea to a bank in Qatar. The money will be controlled by the government of Qatar, which will make sure Iran only uses the money to pay vendors for purchases related to humanitarian needs, like medicine and food.

The deal has been in the works for weeks, according to people familiar with the negotiations, which were mediated by Oman, Qatar, and Switzerland.

The Americans will not be allowed to return home until the oil money—which can only be used for humanitarian purposes—is in the Qatari bank account.

According to the Iran director for the International Crisis Group, Ali Vaez, “All Iran can do under this deal is submit orders to a bank in Doha for food and medicine and a limited number of medical equipment that do not have dual military use. The bank in Doha would pay for the goods, and Qatari companies would deliver them to Iran. Iran has no direct access to the funds at all.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Peak Gasoline? American Drivers Go Further, Burn Less Fuel

Next Post

Venezuela’s American Refinery Profit Falls In Q2

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com