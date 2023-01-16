Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Energy Armageddon
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Gas Prices Soar As Models Suggest Return Of Winter

Predicting Russia's Next Move Against The Oil Price Cap

Predicting Russia's Next Move Against The Oil Price Cap

At the very end of…

Geopolitical Risk Premium In U.S. Gas Prices Is Evaporating

Geopolitical Risk Premium In U.S. Gas Prices Is Evaporating

U.S. natural gas prices have…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Tesla Owners Fume About Massive Price Cuts

By ZeroHedge - Jan 16, 2023, 3:30 PM CST

It was just a couple of days ago we first noted that Tesla was getting blowback in China, where it has slashed prices in order to try and spur demand for its vehicles. Over the last few days, that anger towards the company appears to be ramping up in the U.S., as well, after Tesla also slashed prices domestically.

Such was the takeaway from a new Bloomberg article that spoke to several Tesla owners and "fans", who didn't seem happy about the company's recent move to slash prices.

One 32 year old Tesla "fan girl" named Marianne Simmons told Bloomberg: “I feel like I got duped. I feel like I got taken advantage of as a consumer. Right off the bat, I’m out $13,306. It’s such a large reduction that it’s going to affect a lot of people who just bought a vehicle.”

She had just shelled out $77,000 for a white Model Y. “I would not buy a Tesla again. That’s saying a lot for me. I was a huge Tesla fan girl. I’d go with a competitor like Lucid or Rivian,” she added.

Ivan Drury, director of insights for research website Edmunds.com told Bloomberg: “For any existing owner it’s a kick to the teeth. Anyone who bought a Tesla recently will feel an immediate impact and wish they leased it.” 

Another new Tesla owner, Andrew Checketts, from Santa Barbara, California, told Bloomberg that Tesla was "hounding" him about discounts at the time he made his purchase - but if he had waited, he could have saved far more money. He said: “I have solar scheduled to be installed soon. Really having a hard time giving Tesla any more of my money and can’t even look at the car this morning."

Owner Jack Bradham, who purchased a black Model Y long-range edition in December, is irked that the vehicle got a $12,000 discount right after he purchased it. He said customer service from Tesla has been non-existent: “There’s no one to contact. I called and tweeted to them, no response."

The price drops are hitting the resale value of Teslas also. Austin Flack, another owner, tried to list his 2018 Model 3 with the Full Self-Driving Beta software package for $51,000 last month. He has since reduced the price to $36,000 and fears he'll have to try and cut it to $30,000. 

As the report notes, the base price of the Model Y is down an astonishing 20% to start the year, with the vehicle now listed at $53,000. The Model S plaid is down 14%. 

The situation in the U.S. echoes that of China, where customers stormed showrooms to protest price cuts. 

Customers were demanding rebates and credits, claiming that they had overpaid for the same cars that weren't marked down at the time they were purchased, a new report from Reuters says. Prices of Tesla vehicles in China are now between 13% and 24% lower than they were in September. 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

India’s Oil Imports From Russia Jump 33 Times To Record High

Next Post

U.S. Gas Prices Soar As Models Suggest Return Of Winter

