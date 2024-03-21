US Senators Look to Strengthen Ban on Selling Off Oil Stockpiles to China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.88 -0.39 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.58 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.64 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.004 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.722 -0.011 -0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 139 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.722 -0.011 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.11 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.99 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.60 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.41 -1.85 -2.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.55 -1.35 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.97 -1.46 -2.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.42 -1.46 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.67 -1.46 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.57 -1.46 -1.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.52 -1.46 -1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.32 -1.46 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.92 -1.46 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.91 -1.79 -2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.58 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.01 -1.79 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -1.75 -2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Offshore Wind Development Costs 30% Higher in United States

The Golden Age of Miner Dividends Might Be Coming to an End

The Golden Age of Miner Dividends Might Be Coming to an End

Mining companies are likely to…

Bitcoin Continues To Sink Despite Bullish Bets by Big Banks

Bitcoin Continues To Sink Despite Bullish Bets by Big Banks

A Standard Chartered analyst predicts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

US Senators Look to Strengthen Ban on Selling Off Oil Stockpiles to China

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 21, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday designed to expand the ban on selling off the nation's oil held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a funding bill earlier this month that blocked Chinese companies from purchasing U.S. crude oil held in the nation's SPR, but the bill still allowed oil sales to Chinese companies, provided the oil wasn't actually being exported to China. A next-level bill was introduced on Thursday that would expand the earlier funding bill to include all Chinese companies—whether the oil was destined for export to China or not. It would also block SPR oil sales or exports to Russia, Venezuela, and Syria.

"This bipartisan bill will ensure America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve does not fall into the hands of those trying to harm us and ensure (Chinese Communist Party) controlled businesses are not making money by stockpiling taxpayer-subsidized oil," one of the sponsors of the bill, Republican Senator Joni Ernst, said in a Thursday statement to Reuters.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman—a co-sponsor of the bill—stressed that enemies of the U.S. shouldn't be able to benefit from sales of crude out of the SPR. "Our adversaries should not be able to purchase oil from our SPR—that's just commonsense," he said.

The bill is largely seen as a bipartisan one and could find sufficient support.

The United States sold off more than 290 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserves since President Biden took office, and re-purchased about 15 million barrels of that since last July.

A small amount of the crude oil sold out of the SPR was sold to a U.S. arm of China's Sinopec, drawing criticism.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Restored Import Tax Hits Russian Coal Sales to China

Next Post

Offshore Wind Development Costs 30% Higher in United States

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com