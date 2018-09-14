U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 68.99 +0.40 +0.58%
Brent Crude 5 hours 78.09 -0.09 -0.12%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.767 -0.050 -1.77%
Mars US 5 hours 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 22 hours 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 22 hours 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.767 -0.050 -1.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 22 hours 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 22 hours 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 22 hours 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 22 hours 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 22 hours 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 15 mins China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 6 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 5 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 13 hours Tesla's Finance Team Is Losing Another Top Executive
  • 4 hours OIL PEOPLE! HELP CREATE A SURE WAY TO CREATE WORLD PEACE! YOU ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN!
  • 9 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 13 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 12 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 1 day Coalition against tariffs
  • 19 hours VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 23 hours Tesla low-Musk high
  • 1 day The Permian's Dirty Secret
  • 1 day Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 1 day Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear

Breaking News:

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

The Start Of Saudi Arabia’s Power Play

The Start Of Saudi Arabia’s Power Play

Emerging market contagion continues to…

Oil Prices Trend Upward In “Fragile” Market

Oil Prices Trend Upward In “Fragile” Market

Oil prices look set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for staying silent on reports of China violating the human rights of Muslim minorities, accusing Iran of turning a blind eye because China is Iran’s number-one oil customer.

“@khamenei_ir fancies himself the leader of the Islamic world, but his regime has been totally silent as China—the top buyer of #Iran’s oil—has persecuted and detained hundreds of thousands of its Muslim citizens,” Pompeo tweeted on Thursday.

While the United States tries to choke off as much Iranian oil exports as possible when sanctions return on November 5, China has said that it will not stop buying Iranian oil. But Beijing is also said to have agreed not to increase its oil purchases from Iran.

Over the past few weeks, reports have intensified that China has been detaining and persecuting the Uighur Muslim minority in its Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China.

At the end of August, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said in a report on China that it was alarmed by “Numerous reports of detention of large numbers of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities held incommunicado and often for long periods, without being charged or tried, under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism.”

“The Committee regrets that there is no official data on how many people are in long-term detention or who have been forced to spend varying periods in political ‘re-education camps’ for even nonthreatening expressions of Muslim ethno-religious culture like daily greetings. Estimates about them range from tens of thousands to upwards of a million,” the UN committee said.

A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report from earlier this month said that Chinese authorities have “dramatically scaled up” repressive policies against the Turkic Muslim people in the Xinjiang region since 2016.

China claims that the detention camps are education centers.

It’s not only Iran that has failed to speak out against the alleged mass repression of Muslims in China. Predominantly Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia have also been silent on the issue, Bloomberg notes.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Japan May Have Loaded Its Last Iranian Oil Cargo

Next Post

China’s Oil Production Rises For First Time Since October 2015

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com