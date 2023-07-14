U.S. Probes Exxon Contractors In Guyana For Drug Trafficking And Gold Smuggling

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 18 mins 76.42 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.93 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.11 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 +0.037 +1.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.664 -0.015 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.664 -0.015 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.64 +1.14 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.04 +1.14 +1.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.29 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.44 +1.14 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.44 +1.14 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.39 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.74 +1.14 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Russia Is Preparing To Export Less Oil In August

Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

Boliden's Tara zinc mine has…

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

French Startup Aims To Slash Shipping Industry Emissions

Airseas, a French startup, aims…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Probes Exxon Contractors In Guyana For Drug Trafficking And Gold Smuggling

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 14, 2023, 7:07 AM CDT

Several U.S. agencies are investigating two businessmen from Guyana –contractors for ExxonMobil to build a shore base for the supermajor’s oil operations offshore – on suspicions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and other criminal activities, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting intelligence reports and sources familiar with the matter.

Exxon, leading a consortium with U.S. Hess Corporation, is currently producing all the crude oil in Guyana—the world’s newest oil-producing nation, before the South American country announces winners in its first-ever offshore licensing round expected later this year.

Exxon announced a contract with Guyanese businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, a father and a son, in 2022. The supermajor has been repeatedly warned by U.S. government officials to stay away from doing business with the two individuals, according to Reuters.

The father and son Mohamed are under investigation by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Department of Homeland Security, among other U.S. agencies. They are suspected of smuggling cocaine from Colombia, laundering money for drug traffickers and other criminals, and laundering money for sanctioned Russian individuals operating in South America, according to the intelligence reports Reuters has seen and to the sources its reporters have talked to. The Guyanese businessmen are also suspected of smuggling illegally mined gold from Venezuela to the U.S., the Middle East, and Europe.

U.S. officials are considering slapping sanctions on the Mohameds, according to some of Reuters’ sources, which would mean Exxon will have to exit any business relationships and partnerships with sanctioned individuals.

Asked by Reuters to comment on the report, Exxon only said in a brief statement, “We comply with all applicable laws where we operate and conduct our business.”

Exxon produces around 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil offshore Guyana in a consortium with U.S. partner Hess Corporation. The Exxon-Hess partnership has discovered more than 11 billion barrels of oil offshore Guyana and has ambitious plans to boost production. Hess CEO John Hess has said that Guyana is on track to be pumping 1.2 million bpd by 2027 from six FPSOs from resources discovered and under development in the prolific Stabroek Block, where Exxon and Hess have made more than 20 oil discoveries.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Asks Local Firms For Critical Chip Metals After China Imposes Restrictions

Next Post

Russia Is Preparing To Export Less Oil In August

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com