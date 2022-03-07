U.S. Oil Merger Talks Surface As WTI Reaches $120

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.5 +1.83 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 122.0 +3.86 +3.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.878 -0.138 -2.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.925 +0.148 +3.92%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.576 +0.032 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 115.3 +8.01 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.576 +0.032 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 3 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 97 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 105.8 +8.00 +8.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 110.1 +8.01 +7.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 39 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 38 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 mins "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 48 mins Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 24 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 23 hours German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

The Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger An Oil Supercycle

The Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger An Oil Supercycle

Spare crude production capacity is…

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

U.S. Secretary of State Antony…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Merger Talks Surface As WTI Reaches $120

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Shale oil producers Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum are nearing a deal to merge their operations, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people close to the negotiations.

If the talks end with an agreement, the deal—all-stock—could be announced as early as this week, the sources said. The value of the combined company could reach $6 billion.

The U.S. shale oil industry saw a wave of large-size mergers and acquisitions amid the pandemic, and analysts expect the consolidation drive to continue this year as well.

Upstream M&A deal flow could hit the highest in years in 2022 if commodity prices hold steady, WoodMac analysts said in their 2022 outlook of the global upstream published in January.

“Companies’ ability to finance and execute acquisitions improved immeasurably through the course of 2021 – we can see this clearly in the increasing number of larger cash asset deals. If commodity prices remain elevated, the ability to execute transactions will only increase through 2022,” the authors of the outlook said.

GlobalData reported last month that 2021 had seen as many as 74 deals in oil and gas worth $1 billion and more. Most of the M&A activity took place in the upstream segment, as deals worth a total of $120 billion closed last year. Shale was one of the drivers of that consolidation wave, GlobalData analysts noted, adding the Permian was the focus of attention among dealmakers.

Right now, shares in the shale industry are on the rise in tune with international oil prices, and both Oasis and Whiting have benefited from the rally, especially as they had already started streamlining their operations in response to pandemic pressures.

The WSJ recalls that both companies had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection when oil prices crashed in the early days of the pandemic, with demand destruction at unprecedented levels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Sends Delegation To Venezuela As It Mulls Over Russia Oil Import Ban

Next Post

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com