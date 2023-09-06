U.S. Offshore Wind Developers Push For Less Stringent Subsidy Rules

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.43 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.55 -0.49 -0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.77 -0.37 -0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.574 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.570 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 87.29 +1.14 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.570 -0.011 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 6 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 645 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 6 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 98 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.94 +1.14 +1.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 88.84 +1.14 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 87.09 +1.14 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 83.89 +1.14 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 81.19 +1.14 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 81.19 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 83.19 +1.14 +1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 91.19 +1.14 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 81.69 +1.14 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Offshore Wind Developers Push For Less Stringent Subsidy Rules

Biden’s $12 Billion Answer To Converting The Trillion Dollar Auto Industry

Biden’s $12 Billion Answer To Converting The Trillion Dollar Auto Industry

The Biden administration is offering…

Energy Price Uncertainty Looms Over British Households

Energy Price Uncertainty Looms Over British Households

As Parliament reconvenes, housing, energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Offshore Wind Developers Push For Less Stringent Subsidy Rules

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2023, 6:39 AM CDT

Major energy and wind power developers are pressing the U.S. Administration to ease the requirements for subsidy eligibility for offshore wind, saying that the current rules under the Inflation Reduction Act make many investments uneconomical.

Orsted, the Danish group leader on the offshore wind market, Norway’s energy major Equinor, and France’s Engie are some of the companies that have told Reuters that the current IRA provisions for tax credits are hampering the swift construction and project development.

Under the IRA, projects can receive stackable bonus credits for any or all of the following; meeting domestic manufacturing thresholds of 100% domestic steel or iron, 40% domestically-manufactured components for land-based wind, or 20% domestically-manufactured components for offshore wind. Additional bonuses go to developers for locating facilities in low-income communities or on tribal lands, in fossil-fuel-powered communities, or in a low-income residential building or economic benefit project.

However, the offshore wind project developers say that they simply cannot meet such requirements because many of the components cannot be found in the U.S. and are not currently manufactured there.

“The components needed for our projects to progress simply do not exist in the U.S. at this time, and we see no signs that the supply chain will be ready in time to meet our procurement schedule,” David Marks, a spokesperson for Equinor’s U.S. renewables division, told Reuters.

Orsted warned last week of up to $2.3 billion (16 billion Danish crowns) of impairments on its U.S. project portfolio due to supply chain delays, higher interest rates, and the possible inability to qualify for additional tax credits beyond 30%.

In a sign of the struggling offshore wind industry, the latest lease sale, the first-ever such sale in the Gulf of Mexico, was a flop last week, attracting just one bid, from Germany’s RWE. Out of three areas up for lease, two did not receive any bids.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Enbridge To Pay $14 Billion For Three U.S. Natural Gas Utilities

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season

Oil Price Rally Ends Along With Peak Of Summer Driving Season
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com