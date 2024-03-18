U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Week

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.68 +1.64 +2.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.85 +1.51 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.90 +1.27 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.701 +0.046 +2.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.043 +1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 136 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 +0.043 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 84.42 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.28 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 82.45 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 839 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.47 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.06 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 65.28 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.98 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.88 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 73.33 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 73.33 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 72.83 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 81.63 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 73.23 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Week

Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela Braces for the Return of U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela is preparing for the…

40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

White hydrogen, a naturally occurring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Week

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 18, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

With gasoline demand rising, U.S. gasoline prices increased last week for a third week in a row, up by 4.4 cents from a week ago to an average $3.44 per gallon, GasBuddy said on Monday.

As of today, the national average is up 18.7 cents from a month ago and 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, which has compiled price data from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations.  

Ongoing refinery maintenance and the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline have also contributed to the rise in U.S. gasoline prices over the past week.

The price of WTI Crude, the U.S. benchmark, has also jumped in recent days to above $80 per barrel, which also adds upward pressure on gas prices. Early on Monday, the U.S. crude traded at $81.76, up by 0.73% on the day.

“Most Americans continued to see average gasoline prices march higher last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

“The reason is the season: gasoline demand is rising as more Americans are getting out, combined with the summer gasoline switchover, which is well underway, and continued refinery maintenance.”

U.S. gasoline demand rose 3.2% between Sunday and Saturday, and was 1.9% above the four week moving average, De Haan said on X today.

“It was the highest demand since the week before Christmas. Seasonal increases will likely continue,” he added.

However, the rise in gasoline prices is set to slow in the coming weeks amid signs that refinery output is creeping higher, which could signal that peak maintenance season could be over soon, De Haan noted.

Refinery capacity utilization rose to 83.4% in the week to March 8, compared to 81.9% in the week ending March 1, according to the latest petroleum status report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). At this time last year, the utilization rate was much higher—at 86.5%, per the EIA data.   

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, gas prices will likely continue to trend higher, but the fever may break soon,” De Haan said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

CNOOC Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore China

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

 Alt text

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

 Alt text

How China Emerged as a Winner in the Shadow of the Ukraine War
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com