U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise To Highest Level Since October 2014

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 78.93 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.65 +1.39 +1.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 6.312 +0.546 +9.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 40 mins 2.494 +0.057 +2.34%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.358 +0.049 +2.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%
Chart Mars US 14 mins 77.03 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.358 +0.049 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.85 +1.21 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.13 +1.30 +1.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.59 +2.99 +4.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 79.63 +1.89 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.53 +2.96 +3.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.38 +2.73 +3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.37 +1.74 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.62 +1.74 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.02 +1.74 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.42 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.52 +1.74 +2.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 77.17 +1.74 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.32 +1.74 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +2.75 +4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.62 +0.84 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +2.79 +4.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.50 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.33 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 23 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

The Record Breaking Natural Gas Rally In Europe

The Record Breaking Natural Gas Rally In Europe

The unstoppable rally in natural…

China Is Desperate To Secure Latin American Oil And Coal

China Is Desperate To Secure Latin American Oil And Coal

In its desperation to secure…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rise To Highest Level Since October 2014

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 05, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

The average U.S. gasoline price rose to the highest level since October 2014, on the back of higher crude oil prices and higher demand, AAA said ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Monday, which sent U.S. crude prices to the highest level in seven years.

On Sunday, U.S. gasoline prices averaged $3.20 per gallon—the highest price since October 2014, due to an uptick in demand and to the rally in oil prices in recent days.

The national average of $3.20 was two cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago, as per AAA data.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Crude prices continued to be elevated at the start of this week.

Prices shot up on Monday after the OPEC+ group decided to continue keeping the oil market relatively tight in November. OPEC+ agreed to keep the production plans unchanged—adding back 400,000 bpd to its collective supply next month.

This was the minimum supply boost the market was expecting and fell short of some analyst projections—and consuming nations’ hopes—that the alliance would ease the cuts by a larger amount, considering the recent oil price strength and expectations of higher oil demand because of the record high natural gas prices incentivizing gas-to-oil switch, especially in Asia.

Apart from rallying crude prices, higher U.S. gasoline demand last week also held up American gasoline prices high. As per EIA estimates, gasoline demand in the week to September 24 rose by more than 5 percent—to 9.4 million barrels per day from 8.90 million bpd in the previous week.

“However, according to the EIA, oil and natural gas production was lower than pre-pandemic levels during the same quarter in 2019. This tightened supply is helping keep crude prices above $73 per barrel and preventing pump prices from taking their usual seasonal swoon,” AAA said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Raises November Oil Production Quota To 39.7 Million Bpd

Next Post

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com