Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit Highest Level in Six Months

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory researchers…

Could AI Spark a Boom in Natural Gas Demand?

Could AI Spark a Boom in Natural Gas Demand?

The burgeoning power demands of…

U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit Highest Level in Six Months

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 04, 2024, 8:28 AM CDT

Rising seasonal demand and higher crude oil prices have resulted in the highest average U.S. gasoline prices in nearly six months, with the national average at $3.58 per gallon as of April 4.  

The national average hit a new multi-month high on Thursday morning, rising to $3.58 per gallon, the highest since October 14, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted.

The national average is now 7.2 cents per gallon higher than at this time last year, De Haan added.

The current average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is some 20 cents higher than the $3.352 average one month ago, according to data from AAA.

At this time last year, the national average price was at $3.507 per gallon.

The rise in prices this week follows a week of barely changed prices.

After climbing for four straight weeks, the national average was unchanged on Monday compared to a week ago at $3.51 per gallon, GasBuddy’s De Haan wrote earlier this week.  

“While we seem to be nearing a short-term peak, one word of caution for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: you haven’t yet finished the transition to summer gasoline, so you may experience some sticker shock in a few weeks,” the analyst said.

This week, WTI Crude prices topped $85 per barrel amid signs of tightening global crude supply. Moreover, demand continued to rise with the warmer weather and the Easter weekend.

The EIA’s weekly report on Wednesday showed a draw in gasoline stocks, implying stronger demand. Gasoline inventories shed 4.3 million barrels in the week to March 29, with production averaging 10 million bpd. These figures compared with an inventory build of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week, when production stood at an average of 9.2 million barrels daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday U.S. gasoline demand surged some 8.3% from the previous Friday. Week-to-date (Sun-Fri), U.S. gasoline demand was 1.7% above the previous week and 3.5% above the four-week average for the same range, De Haan said this weekend.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion



