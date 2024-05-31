Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Drivers Overwhelmingly Prefer Gasoline Cars to EVs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2024, 5:07 AM CDT

Americans continue to be fans of gasoline-powered vehicles and prefer them to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, a new study by KPMG has shown.

Assuming all costs and features are the same, just 21% of consumers prefer an EV, the inaugural KPMG American Perspectives Survey found.

The survey assessed the views of 1,100 adults nationwide to understand their outlook on their personal financial situation and the U.S. economy and their attitudes to energy and automobiles, among other issues.  

Asked which type of vehicle they want to purchase, assuming costs and features are equal, 38% said standard gas-powered vehicle, 34% picked hybrid, and only 21% an EV. Standard gasoline vehicles are the top preference in the Midwest and Northeast, with 40% and 37% of people preferring them to other types of cars, respectively.

In addition, consumer expectations for EV charging times during road trips showed a major gap between U.S. consumers and the perception of auto industry executives about consumer preferences, the KPMG survey found.

A total of 60% of consumers want charging in 20 minutes or less compared to 41% which is what auto executives believe.

The survey found that fewer consumers are likely to pay for self-driving features and entertainment, compared to safety, Wi-Fi, and a charging locator.  

Many U.S. consumers resist buying electric vehicles because of politics—Republican voters are likely to have negative opinions about EVs and wouldn’t buy such a car even when they can afford it.

Most conservative respondents in a Morning Consult poll for The Wall Street Journal view electric cars unfavorably, with 41% saying their opinion is ‘very unfavorable’ and another 20% ‘somewhat unfavorable.’

Just 31% of people who identified themselves as conservative said they had a favorable view of EVs. This compares with 66% of respondents who identified themselves as liberals and have a favorable opinion of electric cars.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

