U.S. And Iran Make Progress On Nuclear Deal Talks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.22 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.932 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.993 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.114 0.000 0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 65.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.114 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 67.01 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 67.78 -0.52 -0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.43 -1.08 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.64 -0.94%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.08 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.05 -1.13 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 50.61 -1.95 -3.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 52.78 +0.74 +1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.63 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.03 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 61.53 -0.36 -0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 60.13 +0.44 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 60.13 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 61.43 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 64.33 -0.36 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 60.38 +0.59 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 58.66 -0.92 -1.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 21 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

ERCOT Expects Record Power Demand In Texas This Summer

Africa’s Most Interesting Untapped Oil Play

Africa’s Most Interesting Untapped Oil Play

Guinea Bissau’s Atum prospect is…

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil prices moved higher after…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. And Iran Make Progress On Nuclear Deal Talks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT

As the indirect talks between the United States and Iran are making some progress but not major breakthroughs, diplomatic shuttles of U.S. officials and senators in the Middle East in recent days have intensified reports that there could be a breakthrough soon.

A deal is in the works that will only collapse if Iran decides not to play ball, officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and from the U.S. say, The Dispatch reports.

The talks in Vienna resumed this week, while U.S. and Iranian officials are shuttling around the Middle East, The Hill reports, noting that this could signal a breakthrough in the negotiations for the U.S. and Iran to return to the so-called nuclear deal, or as it is officially known, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Currently, the U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump Administration are preventing Iran from exporting all of its oil, as many buyers around the world don’t want to risk their U.S. assets by doing business with Iran. Despite the sanctions, Iran has been exporting part of its crude oil, and exports have been estimated at around 500,000 bpd recently. 

U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled a willingness to return to the nuclear deal, but only if Iran returns to full compliance in its nuclear activities.

During the weekend, Iranian diplomats said there was progress made in the ongoing talks in Vienna.

Iran will be able to raise its crude oil exports to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) after the U.S. sanctions on its oil industry are lifted, a top Iranian official said this weekend. 

But U.S. diplomats say, at least publicly, that there is no imminent breakthrough they can talk about.

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, “we welcome a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” as the talks in Vienna resumed.

“Compliance for compliance. What we don’t yet know is whether Iran is prepared to make the same decision and move forward,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told BBC’s Radio 4 Today program on Thursday, quoted by The National.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway's Oil Industry Averts Strike With New Wage Deal

Next Post

U.S. Energy Production Saw Steepest Drop On Record In 2020

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com