UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 37.14 -1.65 -4.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 39.45 -1.48 -3.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 37.44 -1.75 -4.47%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.21 -3.39 -8.56%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.888 -0.054 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 13 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 15 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days .
  • 1 hour Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 2 days Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 50 mins What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 3 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 3 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

Can Ecuador Save Its Ailing Oil Sector?

Can Ecuador Save Its Ailing Oil Sector?

Ecuador’s oil nationalism hasn’t done…

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

Merger mania has hit the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Warning Highlights Energy Storage Importance To Renewables

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

The United Kingdom, which has recently set a record for wind power meeting its demand, issued a security of supply alert earlier this week as wind power output was low due to calm weather. This event highlights the need of increased energy storage capacity able to balance power to the grid at times of strained supply, energy historian and expert Ellen R. Wald wrote in Forbes.

On Tuesday, National Grid ESO issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for the evening on Wednesday. “This is a routine signal that we send to the market to indicate that we’d like a larger cushion of spare capacity,” National Grid said. The grid operator was expecting tight margins on the UK electricity system because of low renewable output and the availability of generators over periods of the day with higher demand.

“The tight margins on the electricity system are the result of a number of factors including the weather, demand for electricity and the availability of generators,” National Grid said on Wednesday.

The UK alert about tight margins of spare supply poses again the question of how grids will accommodate growing shares of wind and solar power generation while ensuring there will be no blackouts.

The UK wants to significantly boost its wind power generation, which already holds a high share in the power mix, to the point of powering every home with wind by 2030.

The UK will aim to become a global leader in offshore wind energy, powering every home in the country with wind by 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in early October.

Currently, offshore wind meets 10 percent of the UK electricity demand. 

Last year, the UK became the first major economy in the world to enshrine into law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Coal Consumption In U.S. Electricity Sector Plunges 30%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com