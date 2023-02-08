UK To Support Ukraine To Ensure A “Decisive Military Victory”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.36 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.80 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.72 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.454 -0.130 -5.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.415 -0.042 -1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.04 +4.80 +6.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.415 -0.042 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.63 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.56 +2.28 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.42 +3.18 +4.28%
Graph down Basra Light 435 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.24 +2.64 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.10 +2.90 +3.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.11 +2.59 +3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.89 +3.03 +5.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.29 +3.03 +3.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.54 +3.03 +4.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.69 +3.03 +4.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.39 +3.03 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.69 +3.03 +4.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.64 +3.03 +3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.99 +3.03 +4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

UK To Support Ukraine To Ensure A “Decisive Military Victory”

Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions

Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions

Russia’s Far East has become…

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran has vowed revenge against…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK To Support Ukraine To Ensure A “Decisive Military Victory”

By RFE/RL staff - Feb 08, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in the United Kingdom for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his second known trip abroad since Russia's unprovoked invasion of his country one year ago.

“We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure a decisive military victory on the battlefield this year,” Sunak told parliament.

Sunak’s office said Zelenskiy will visit Ukrainian troops training in Britain on February 8 and address the British Parliament. Additionally, Buckingham Palace said Zelenskiy would meet with King Charles.

Sunak was expected to announce expanded training for the Ukrainian military, including training for fighter jet pilots and marines. The training for pilots would ensure they are able to fly NATO-standard fighters in the future, the statement said.

For months, Kyiv has been urging the West to increase its military support, including the possibility of providing fighter jets.

The United States, Britain, Germany, and other Western allies recently relented and approved sending hundreds of battle tanks, amored vehicles, and other heavy weaponry to Ukraine amid expectations that Russia is gearing up for a new major offensive, possibly as early as this month.

“President Zelenskiy’s visit to the U.K. is a testament to his country’s courage, determination, and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain also announced additional sanctions targeting individuals and companies that “are profiting from the Kremlin’s war machine.” The sanctions targeted Russian drone manufacturer CST; RT-Komplekt, a Russian producer of helicopter parts; and software developer Topaz.

“These new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Oil executive Nikolai Yegorov and Sergei Rudnov, owner of the pro-Kremlin Regnum news agency, were also targeted.

In all, over 1,300 individuals and entities have been sanctioned by Britain over the invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's visit comes shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden, in his annual State of the Union address to Congress, pledged U.S. support for Ukraine’s war against invading Russia for “as long as it takes.”

In a post on Twitter, Zelenskiy thanked Biden for his “powerful words of support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our values are the same, our common goal is victory,” Zelenskiy wrote.

Zelenskiy’s visit to Britain will be his first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. He visited the United States and addressed Congress in December.

On February 7, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark pledged to provide more than 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said 20 to 25 of the tanks would arrive by summer, about 80 by the end of the year, and at least 100 more in 2024. The three countries also promised to provide necessary training and support for the tanks.

In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko, head of the parliament’s National Security Committee, said Russia was planning a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region and possibly in another “diversionary” area.

“The enemy is preparing an offensive,” Kostenko said. “Whether he will be able to attack or not remains to be seen.”

Russian forces carried out air strikes in the city of Kharkiv during the night, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said. The strikes targeted an industrial area of the city and ignited a large fire. No casualties were reported.

Russian military officials said the strike targeted a “workshop” for upgrading drones.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

TotalEnergies Doubles Profits In Its Best Year Ever

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com